Elizabethtown, NC

Crane malfunction puts bridge closures off an extra two days

By W. Curt Vincent Editor
 3 days ago
ELIZABETHTOWN — The expected closing of the U.S. Hwy. 701 bridge on Monday between Elizabethtown and White Lake met with a glitch and didn’t happen.

According to Elizabethtown officials, the crane experienced difficulties turning, so NCDOT postponed its use until the problem could be fixed.

That problem was reportedly corrected later in the day Monday and the bridge closures — weekdays through May from 9 to 10 a.m. and 2 to 3 p.m. — were rescheduled to begin on Wednesday morning. However, the bridge will not be closed during the Fridays before the White Lake triathlons, the Friday of White Lake Water Festival and Memorial Day on Monday.

The crane, which rises several stories above the bridge from its location in Tory Hole Park, took 56 tractor-trailers to bring in for assembly. It will be used through the month to place 72 girders, each of which weighs at least 188,000 pounds. Those girders are being transported to Elizabethtown from Wilmington.

NCDOT plans to place four girders per day.

On Monday evening, Kenneth Clark, district engineer for NCDOT, spoke to the Bladen County Board of Commissioners about projects going on in the county.

In addition to the 701 bridge, Clark said replacement of the bridge on SR 1124 (Singletary Millpond Road) over Boots Swamp was under contract at a cost of $1 million.

He also reported that 76.6% of Bladen County’s state roads were in good condition, which is above the state average of 64.4%.

Clark stated that the Elwell Ferry was currently in dry-dock in Wilmington. He said the ferry’s inspection had been completed and that it was now receiving repairs and repainting.

“I expect that the ferry will be back in service by the end of May,” Clark said.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-862-4163 or cvincent@bladenjournal.com.

