Tri-County Rodeo Club shows off skill at Crook County Fairgrounds

Wyatt Wood of Crook County High School placed very highly in the bareback riding event at the OHSRA rodeo in Prineville.

The Tri-County Rodeo Club hosted a rodeo this past weekend in Prineville, coming away with some of their best results of the year.

Prineville's Wyatt Wood finished fifth in bareback riding in the first go-round with a score of 68, then improved to third place in Sunday's second go-round with a score of 72.

Callen Whitaker, of Powell Butte tied for third in saddle bronc riding on Saturday with a score of 65, while Prineville's Justin England finished fourth on Sunday with a score of 67.

Powell Butte's Ryann Mitchell finished ninth in the first go-round of pole bending with a time of 21.713 and seventh in the second go round of barrel racing with a time of 18.031.

Prineville's Ruby Snider also placed in pole bending, taking 10th in the first round of the event.

Laney Moore of Powell Butte teamed up with Brody Hatfield to finish second in the first round of team roping with a time of 10.84.

Paulina's Lucas Teskey also had a solid weekend in team roping, teaming with header Elsie Jonas to finish second on Day 2 with a time of 8.06 seconds.

Culver's Sage Smith also had a good rodeo, taking fifth in the first round of goat tying with a time of 10.26, while Mecarte Cook, also of Culver, was ninth in the second go round of the event with a time of 9.27 seconds.

Coy Mathiasen, who attends Crook County High School, also had a solid rodeo. Mathiasen took fourth in the first go-round of steer wrestling with a time of 11.39.

Several other club members as well also placed in the rodeo.

Several other members of the Tri-County Rodeo Club from Deschutes County also placed in the rodeo.

Adriene Steffen of Sisters finished second in pole bending in the first go-round with a time of 20.387. Steffen was also ninth in the first round of goat tying with a time of 10.88 seconds, and third in the second round of the event with a time of 8.00.

Bend's Zoey Miller took eighth on the first day of goat tying with a time of 10.76 seconds, improving to sixth on Day 2 with a time of 8.67. Miller was also eighth in the first go-round of barrel racing in a time of 17.670 seconds, jumping up to fifth place in the second go-round with a time of 17.938 seconds.

Redmond's Cassidy Clark finished sixth in first run of barrel racing action with a time of 17.599 seconds, while Bailey Knirk of Sisters was third in the goat tying with a time of 9.81 seconds.

Redmond's Brooke Blevins placed in multiple events, taking seventh in the first go round of breakaway roping with a time of 3.81 seconds, then taking eighth in the second go round of goat tying with a time of 9.16 seconds.

Several Central Oregon athletes who are not members of the Tri-County Rodeo Club also had solid rodeos.

Powell Butte's Molly Gaynor teamed with header Bayli Ladner to finish seventh in the first go round of team roping with a time of 24.18. Gaynor improved to fifth in the second go-round with a time of 8.89 seconds. Mattie Gaynor, also of Powell Butte came away with a fourth place in the first go-round of goat tying with a time of 9.87 seconds, then placed fifth place in the second go-round with a time of 8.43 seconds.

Clint Rutherford of Fossil had a great rodeo, placing third in bareback riding on Saturday with a score of 69, then coming back on Sunday to finish second with a score of 73. Rutherford also finished third in saddle bronc riding on Sunday with a score of 67.

Spray's Nathan Clark took third in the first go round of steer wrestling with a time of 8.24 seconds, then came back to take fourth in the second go round with a time of 5.35 seconds. Clark was also second in the first go-round of tie down roping with a time of 12.11 seconds, and he finished seventh in the second go-round with a time of 15.87 seconds.

Meanwhile, Carter Boise, also of Spray, finished fifth in the first go-round of tie down roping with a time of 13.89 seconds. Boise was also seventh in the first go-round of steer wrestling with a time of 19.01 seconds and sixth in the second go-round with a time of 11.36 seconds.

The high school rodeo season is rapidly winding down, with just one rodeo remaining prior to the state finals. Athletes will compete May 13-15 in Burns. The top 20 athletes in each event will then compete in the state finals, which will be held June 8-11 in Prineville.

Tri-County Rodeo

at Crook County Fairgrounds

Friday, April 29-Sunday, May 1

First go-round

Bareback riding â€“ 1. Mason Stuller, 77. 2. Garrett Blackwell. 3. Clint Rutherford, 69. 4. Tyrel Holmes, 69. 5. Wyatt Wood, 68.

Saddle bronc riding â€“ 1. Mason Stuller, 71. 2. Shane Scott, 67. 3. Chase Martin, 65. 3. Callen Whitaker, 65. 3. Brycen Martin, 65.

Bull riding â€“ 1. Shane Scott, 77. 2. Bryce Williams, 72.

Steer wrestling â€“ 1. Ty Taylor, 6.65. 2. Blane Mahoney, 7.70. 3. Nathan Clark, 8.24. 4. Coy Mathiasen, 11.39. 5. Cache Montgomery, 12.36. 6. Tommy Rose, 14.96. 7. Carter Boise, 19.01.

Tie down roping â€“ 1. Ty Taylor, 10.76. 2. Nathan Clark, 12.11. 3. Brock Arntson, 12.13. 4. Cael Stratton, 12.77. 5. Carter Boise, 13.89. 6. Hanley Miller, 14.67. 7. Tipton Jones, 15.37. 8. Justin Reno, 15.72. 9. Gator Goodrich, 17.97. 10. G.W. Nethery, 18.32.

Team roping â€“ 1. Tommy Rose, Cody Siegner, 6.33. 2. Laney Moore, Brody Hatfield, 10.84. 3. Adam White, Ty Taylor, 13.36. 4. Shayn Fischer-Miller, Kale Cornell, 18.12. 5. Brycen Martin, Oran Davis, 19.92. 6. Rikki Baldwin, Alex Baldwin, 23.12. 7. Bayli Ladner, Molly Gaynor, 24.18. 8. Degan Patton, Parker Deal, 25.71. 9. Savannah Greenfield, Tipton Jones, 27.64. 10. Marcus Marriott, Justin Reno, 28.26.

Breakaway roping â€“ 1. Kenna Stratton, 2.24. 2. Lauryn Riney, 2.56. 3. Payton Johnson, 2.78. 4. Teegan Hill, 3.30. 5. Sydney Bracher, 3.44. 6. Shealyn Harrison, 3.55. 7. Brooke Blevins, 3.81. 8. Rikki Baldwin, 3.83. 9. Katie Ayres, 3.83. 10. Dani Clark, 3.92.

Pole bending â€“ 1. Katie Ayres, 20.175. 2. Adriene Steffen, 20.387, 3. Lauryn Riney, 20.582. 4. Alyson Terry, 20.918. 5. Bailey McCracken, 21.192. 6. Payton Johnson, 21.392. 7. Alanya Booth, 21.474. 8. Makensi Faulkner, 21.694. 9. Ryann Mitchell, 21.713. 10. Ruby Snider, 22.102.

Barrel racing â€“ 1. Hailey Saeman, 17.400. 2. Teagan Hill, 17.452. 3. Savannah Greenfield, 17.456. 4. Gracie Garthwaite, 17.474. 5. Bailey McCracken, 17.513. 6. Cassidy Clark, 17.599. 7. Bella Keating, 17.607. 8. Zoey Miller, 17.670. 9. Madison Malcolm, 17.716. 10. Joelle Mattox, 17.720.

Goat tying â€“ 1. Bayli Ladner, 8.69. 2. Dani Clark, 8.76. 3. Bailey Knirk, 9.81. 4. Mattie Gaynor, 9.87. 5. Sage Smith, 10.26. 6. Faith Marshall, 10.62. 7. Addison Klementis, 10.65. 8. Zoey Miller, 10.76. 9. Adriene Steffen, 10.88. 10. Kenna Stratton, 11.00.

Second go-round

Bareback riding â€“ 1. Mason Stuller, 75. 2. Clint Rutherford, 73. 3. Wyatt Wood, 72.

Saddle bronc riding â€“ 1. Mason Stuller, 72. 2. Clint Rutherford, 67. 3. Chase Martin, 67. 4. Justin England, 67. 5. Brycen Martin, 63.

Bull riding â€“ 1. Wyatt Davis, 74. 2. Bryce Williams, 70.

Steer wrestling â€“ 1. Blane Mahoney, 4.48. 2. Cache Montgomery, 5.21. 3. Ty Taylor, 5.32. 4. Nathan Clark, 5.35. 5. Landen Roggenkamp, 9.92. 6. Carter Boise, 11.36. 7. Tommy Rose, 12.91.

Tie down roping â€“ 1. Hanley Miller, 9.31. 2. Ty Taylor, 10.03. 3. Cael Stratton, 10.45. 4. Justin Reno, 10.60. 5. Cody Siegner, 12.11. 6. Marcus Marriott, 13.04. 7. Nathan Clark, 15.87. 8. Degan Patton, 18.11. 9. Tommy Rose, 18.26. 10. Brock Arntson, 18.91.

Team roping â€“ 1. Payton Johnson, Tate Sword, 6.87. 2. Elsie Jonas, Lucas Teskey, 8.06. 3. Adam White, Ty Taylor, 8.07. 4. Crae Campbell, Cidney Estes, 8.63. 5. Draw, Molly Gaynor, 8.89. 6. Marcus Marriott, Justin Reno, 9.19. 7. Tommy rose, Cody Siegner, 12.58. 8. Rikki Baldwin, Alex Baldwin, 13.22. 9. Savannah Greenfield, Tipton Jones, 15.33. 10. Brock Arntson, Handy Lieuallen, 17.66.

Breakaway roping â€“ 1. Shealyn Harrison, 2.48. 2. Bayli Ladner, 2.66. 3. Cidney Estes, 2.71. 4. Alex Baldwin, 2.84. 5. Ella Villagrana, 2.87. 6. Skylar Jersey, 2.95. 7. Kylee Dowd, 3.24. 8. Layla Knight, 3.85. 9. Macey Moore, 3.92. 10. Talia Akins, 4.17.

Pole bending â€“ 1. Alyson Terry, 20.537. 2. Bailey McCracken, 20.848. 3. Lauryn Riney, 20.929. 4. Katie Ayres, 21.058. 5. Blakely Herbert, 21.316. 6. Teegan Hill, 21.354. 7. Hailey Saeman, 21.471. 8. Cecilia Woodworth, 21.766. 9. Makensi Faulkner, 22.052. 10. Kenna Stratton, 22.183.

Barrel racing â€“ 1. Teegan Hill, 17.794. 2. Katie Ayres, 17.806. 3. Savannah Greenfield, 17.812. 4. Bella Keating, 17.873. 5. Zoey Miller, 17.938. 6. Payton Johnson, 17.939. 7. Ryann Mitchell, 18.031. 8. Joelle Mattox, 18.074. 9. Georgia Lieuallen, 18.065. 10. Madison Malcolm, 18.115.

Goat tying â€“ 1. Savannah Greenfield, 7.77. 2. Katie Ayres, 8.00. 3. Adriene Steffen, 8.00. 4. Dani Clark, 8.21. 5. Mattie Gaynor, 8.43. 6. Zoey Miller, 8.67. 7. Gracie Garthwaite, 8.79. 8. Brook Blevins, 9.16. 9. Mecarte Cook, 9.27. 10. Faith Marshall, 9.42.

Average winner

Bareback riding â€“ Mason Stuller

Saddle bronc riding â€“ Mason Stuller

Bull riding â€“ Bryce Williams

Tie down roping â€“ Ty Taylor

Steer wrestling â€“ Ty Taylor

Team roping â€“ Tommy Rose, Cody Siegner

Breakaway roping â€“ Shealyn Harrison

Pole bending â€“ Katie Ayres

Barrel racing â€“ Teagan Hill

Goat tying â€“ Dani Clark

