A princess, a parade and plenty of fun at West Pittston Cherry Blossom Festival

By Tony Callaio For Sunday Dispatch
 4 days ago
Gina Malsky crowns the 2022 Little Miss Cherry Blossom Princess, eight-year-old Teagan Delaney who performed a ballet dance number at the 51st West Pittston Cherry Blossom Festival.

Tony Callaio took these photos of Saturday’s festivities in West Pittston.

YATESVILLE — The Pittston Area Drama Club will be putting on the musical “Mamma Mia!” at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 29, 7 p.m.
PITTSTON, PA
