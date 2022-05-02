ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

MISSING IN KANSAS: Layney Hill

By Annette Lawless
KAKE TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTeenager Layney Hill was reported missing on April 6, 2022, in Wichita. She...

www.kake.com

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

Body found in west Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A body was found in west Wichita early Sunday morning. The body was found in the 7900 block of W. Cottontail, near the intersection of Central and Tyler, just after 2:10 a.m. According to Wichita Police Department Sergeant Mike Nagy, a witness that was heading into work found the man lying […]
WICHITA, KS
KSNT News

Identity of suspected drowning victim at Kansas lake released

GEARY COUNTY (KSNT) – The Geary County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday released the identity of a suspected drowning victim at Milford Lake. Jesse Paul Sockness of Lawrence went missing in the water on April 30 according to the Geary County Sheriff’s Office. They say Sockness and his girlfriend were floating in a makeshift vessel made […]
GEARY COUNTY, KS
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Wichita, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Wichita, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
The Associated Press

Tornado rips through Kansas; 3 students killed in crash

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A tornado that barreled through parts of Kansas destroyed or damaged hundreds of homes and buildings, injured several people and left more than 15,000 people without power, officials said Saturday. In addition to wreckage from the tornado itself, three University of Oklahoma meteorology students traveling...
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Wichita baby hospitalized after swallowing pill that fell on floor

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Emergency services transported a one-year-old boy who was found unresponsive on Thursday afternoon. According to the Wichita Police Department (WPD), around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, officers responded to the 2000 block of N. Market St. in Wichita to assist EMS after a 911 caller reported finding a baby unresponsive. The baby […]
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
KAKE TV

Tuesday marks 31 years since devastating F-5 'Andover Tornado'

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Today marks 31 years since of one of Kansas' most devastating tornadoes. Known as the Andover Tornado, the F-5 caused damage across Harper, Sedgwick and Butler Counties on April 26, 1991. That twister claimed 17 lives -- most of them taken from the Golden Spur mobile home park.
ANDOVER, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KSN News

What are these loud booms in central Wichita?

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Residents in and around Midtown, located in central Wichita, have been asking, “What are these loud booms?” The Old Cowtown Museum, located at 1865 Museum Blvd, is having its annual Civil War event. We will have Union and Confederate soldiers doing firing demonstrations, two skirmishes, and cannon demonstrations. There will be […]
WICHITA, KS
KSNT News

Visitation held for Topeka woman shot and killed on I-70

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Friends and family of a Topeka woman who died after being shot while driving a car on a Kansas highway came together on Monday night to honor and remember her life. Samantha Baum, 27, of Topeka, was shot on Sunday, April 10 while driving west on I-70 in Dickinson County. Baum was […]
TOPEKA, KS
Washington Examiner

SEE IT: Massive tornado tears through Kansas

At least one massive tornado swept through part of Kansas on Friday night, leaving a trail of devastation in its wake. Video posted to social media shows the large twister on the move, as well as damage to the roofs of multiple homes and cars near Andover, a suburb of Wichita, according to Weather.com. Local authorities warned residents to stay put and take shelter, citing large debris and downed power lines in the area.
ANDOVER, KS
St. Joseph Post

Mushroom hunters find body in rural Missouri water well

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Police are investigating after mushroom hunters discovered a body in a rural, hand-dug water well in south-central Missouri. The discovery was made Sunday afternoon near the unincorporated community of Long Lane, about 35 miles northeast of Springfield. The mushroom hunters came upon the well and...
SPRINGFIELD, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy