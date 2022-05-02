MISSING IN KANSAS: Layney Hill

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A body was found in west Wichita early Sunday morning. The body was found in the 7900 block of W. Cottontail, near the intersection of Central and Tyler, just after 2:10 a.m. According to Wichita Police Department Sergeant Mike Nagy, a witness that was heading into work found the man lying […]
GEARY COUNTY (KSNT) – The Geary County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday released the identity of a suspected drowning victim at Milford Lake. Jesse Paul Sockness of Lawrence went missing in the water on April 30 according to the Geary County Sheriff’s Office. They say Sockness and his girlfriend were floating in a makeshift vessel made […]
Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A tornado that barreled through parts of Kansas destroyed or damaged hundreds of homes and buildings, injured several people and left more than 15,000 people without power, officials said Saturday. In addition to wreckage from the tornado itself, three University of Oklahoma meteorology students traveling...
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Emergency services transported a one-year-old boy who was found unresponsive on Thursday afternoon. According to the Wichita Police Department (WPD), around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, officers responded to the 2000 block of N. Market St. in Wichita to assist EMS after a 911 caller reported finding a baby unresponsive. The baby […]
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Today marks 31 years since of one of Kansas' most devastating tornadoes. Known as the Andover Tornado, the F-5 caused damage across Harper, Sedgwick and Butler Counties on April 26, 1991. That twister claimed 17 lives -- most of them taken from the Golden Spur mobile home park.
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – KSN Meteorologist Ronelle Williams rode out the Andover tornado in his apartment which was impacted Friday. Ronelle sent a text to KSN Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman saying, “I got hit. I got hit.” After the storm hit, Ronelle captured video of the tornado as it headed north. “I mentioned you go […]
ANDOVER, Kan. — KOCO 5 has been tracking severe storms throughout Oklahoma and some surrounding areas on Friday. KOCO 5 First Alert Storm Chaser Derik Kline captured a large tornado that struck Friday evening near Andover, Kansas. Open the video players to see Derik's footage of the tornado.
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Residents in and around Midtown, located in central Wichita, have been asking, “What are these loud booms?” The Old Cowtown Museum, located at 1865 Museum Blvd, is having its annual Civil War event. We will have Union and Confederate soldiers doing firing demonstrations, two skirmishes, and cannon demonstrations. There will be […]
OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A woman from Wichita and a man from Great Bend are behind bars in Osage Co. after deputies found meth in their vehicle. The Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office says just before 10:30 a.m. on Monday, May 2, a deputy stopped a vehicle on I-35 near mile marker 162 for a traffic violation.
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Friends and family of a Topeka woman who died after being shot while driving a car on a Kansas highway came together on Monday night to honor and remember her life. Samantha Baum, 27, of Topeka, was shot on Sunday, April 10 while driving west on I-70 in Dickinson County. Baum was […]
At least one massive tornado swept through part of Kansas on Friday night, leaving a trail of devastation in its wake. Video posted to social media shows the large twister on the move, as well as damage to the roofs of multiple homes and cars near Andover, a suburb of Wichita, according to Weather.com. Local authorities warned residents to stay put and take shelter, citing large debris and downed power lines in the area.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Police are investigating after mushroom hunters discovered a body in a rural, hand-dug water well in south-central Missouri. The discovery was made Sunday afternoon near the unincorporated community of Long Lane, about 35 miles northeast of Springfield. The mushroom hunters came upon the well and...
