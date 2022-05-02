ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Mental Health Day May 4th

By Stacy Owen
wfpk.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWednesday, May 4th, is another WFPK Mental Health Day! Listen to an entire day of requests from 6 am till 6 pm. Call 502-814-WFPK (9375) and ask for a song that lifts you up, gives you hope or helps you cope! You can also email a request to studio@wfpk.org or, record...

wfpk.org

Comments / 0

Related
Verywell Mind

The Demand for Mental Health Services in Prisons is Surging

75% of the inmate population incarcerated in Massachusetts county jails need addiction and mental health services. Incarceration can contribute to mental health challenges, and services can help for successful re-entry into their communities. Given how oppression impacts who is policed and incarcerated, it is crucial to provide appropriate support for...
MENTAL HEALTH
American Songwriter

Reports: Naomi Judd Died By Suicide

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255). Sad news has trickled in about the death of country legend Naomi Judd since her passing on Saturday (April 30). According to several reports, Naomi died...
MENTAL HEALTH
Phys.org

Mathematics learning for Black communities

Communities of color in the United States have been disproportionately hit by the COVID-19 pandemic over the last few years, experiencing higher numbers of infections and death than predominantly white communities. Seventy-four percent of children and teens in the U.S. who died from COVID-19 in 2020 were Black or Latinx,...
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Health
City
Field, KY
Louisville, KY
Health
City
Louisville, KY
The Independent

The women fighting back against the ‘never-ending story’ of rising female incarceration and lifelong stigma

Tomika Daniel may be done with her prison sentence, but she still calls it the “never-ending story.”“You do your time, you’re home, but you’re still just dealing with it,” she told The Independent.After being sentenced for drug trafficking, the Pittsburgh-area mother became a model example of rehabilitation: participating in prison workforce training programmes, following the strict parameters of her parole, starting her own trucking company on the outside. But, for a time, it seemed like her efforts at redemption still didn’t redeem her in the eyes of society.She was reminded of her past in increasingly arbitrary ways. Rental home after...
ADVOCACY
Black Enterprise

George Floyd Memorial Foundation Launches Imitiative To Improve Black Mental Health

The George Floyd Memorial Foundation is celebrating Mental Health Awareness Month with a new mental health program for Black men and women. CBS 17 reports the foundation’s program will improve resources and mental health outcomes for Black Americans. Two key factors in the new initiative are removing the stigma associated with treatment and making sure interventions can be delivered in a culturally responsible way.
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health Day May#Wfpk Mental Health#Mental Health Awareness#Mental Health Lou#Mindfest
Vibe

Juice WRLD-Inspired Live Free 999 Foundation Launches Mental Health Awareness Month Campaign

Click here to read the full article. The Live Free 999 Foundation has initiated a Mental Health Awareness Month campaign encouraging people to share their stories. Launched by Carmela Wallace to honor her son Jarad “Juice WRLD” Higgins, and according to the official website, the organization aims “to support programs that provide preventative measures and positive avenues to address mental health challenges and substance dependency.” Introduced under the name 999 Stories, the month-long initiative allows individuals to speak publicly or privately about their own experiences relevant to mental health.More from VIBE.comJuice WRLD Speaks On Mental Health Stigmas In New 'Juice WRLD:...
NFL
MedicalXpress

Youths of color use photographs to highlight health-care inequities throughout COVID-19 pandemic

Youth movements for social justice are growing across the U.S. and worldwide, tackling important issues from climate change, to racial justice, to education access and gun control. In the realm of health care, youth participation can lead to greater patient understanding, engagement in services and enhanced trust in services. It can also promote patient and community empowerment.
BOSTON, MA
American Council on Science and Health

What I Am Reading April 21st

“Health systems and payers eager to trim costs think the answer lies in a small group of patients who account for more spending than anyone else. If they can catch these patients — typically termed “high utilizers” or “high cost, high need” — before their conditions worsen, providers and insurers can refer them to primary care or social programs like food services that could keep them out of the emergency department. A growing number also want to identify the patients at highest risk of being readmitted to the hospital, which can rack up more big bills. To find them, they’re whipping up their own algorithms that draw on previous claims information, prescription drug history, and demographic factors like age and gender.”
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Facebook
TheConversationCanada

Kindergarten educators with children at home struggled during the pandemic — mental health supports are needed

Concerns about the effects of school closures and COVID-19 disruptions over the past two years are still very much a concern for educators — including well-placed worries about how school closures have affected young learners. It is important to recognize that school closures have also significantly impacted educators and parents — critical figures and caregivers for children. Our research has examined how educators who are also parents have fared with teaching from home with their children underfoot. Among the most affected educators have been the teams of kindergarten teachers and early childhood educators responsible for implementing Ontario’s full-day learning curriculum. Kindergarten in...
KIDS
The 74

$3 Billion for Summer Programs to Fight Learning Loss

A version of this essay originally appeared on the FutureEd website. Summer has traditionally been a time when students lose some of the skills they gained during the school year, a phenomenon known as summer slide that is particularly common among children living in poverty. But this year and next, school districts across the country […]
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy