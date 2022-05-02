NHS track hitting its stride as season progresses

Sports round-up: Both teams win in league meets going into the Nike Twilight Relays in Portland last weekend

The Tiger girls varsity team notched a victory in Pacific Conference competition with a 77-68 victory over Forest Grove on April 27.

Junior Maddi Klink earned a third-place finish in the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.92 seconds; Tiger junior Estefany Baca was fourth at 14.28.

Senior Kalani Aquipel was third in the 200 meters at 28.18. Klink earned a fourth-place finish at 29.50 in the 200 meters, then secured second in the 400 meters with a personal best time of 1:07.22.

The sophomore-senior duo of Corrie Radcliffe and Marina Vall Pereanau earned personal best times of 2:45.70 and 2:47.20 to earn first and second in the 800 meters. Junior Keira Carstensen was fourth at 2:53.60.

Dominique Eszenyi, a sophomore, earned a first-place finish in the 1,500 meter with a 5:28.96 time. She finished first in the 3,000 meters as well, notching a time of 12:04.74. Perearnau was third at 12:43.62.

Tiger freshman Esther Muthiah was second in the 100-meter hurdles at 18.52, with sophomore Tenley Pothoff finishing in third at 19.00. Senior Olivia Frey was second in the 300 hurdles at 55.65, with freshman Kira Bradshaw earning a third-place finish at 1:02.83.

In the field events, junior Aubree New was first in the shot put with a heave of 34 feet 7 inches and took top honors in the discus at 93-05. The javelin competition was dominated by the Tigers as seniors Noela Nichols (100-07) and Alexa Beaudry (100-06) and junior Payton Kelley (87-04) swept the top three spots.

Senior Emily Negra was first in the pole vault with a jump of 7-06. Seniors Alli Stilp, Josie Willcuts and Paivi Landwehr took the top three spots in the long jump. Stilp was second in the triple jump at 30-09, Frey third at 28-11.5 and Willcuts fourth at 28-11.

The NHS boys easily outdistanced the Vikings 115 to 30 on the day. For complete results visit https://bit.ly/3rYaZhs.

The Newberg relay teams competed in the Nike Twilight Relays on Friday at Jesuit High School in Portland.

On the boys side, junior Zachary Giesch finished 17th in the 1,500 meters with a time of 4:04.81 and Caden Smith was 39th at 4:12.19. Anthony Giesch was 10 in the 3,200 meters with a time of 9:10.47 as well.

In the high hurdles, NHS junior Caleb Graham earned 41st place with a time of 17.62 seconds. The Tiger 4 x 400 relay team finished 19th at 3:34.67 and the NHS 1200-400-800-1600 distance medley team of Zachary Giesch, Garrett Chaffee, Smith and Anthony Giesch finished with a time of 10:54.44 to earn fifth place.

In the field events, senior Grant Dickenson was 23rd in the shot put with a heave of 43-02.75, junior Kaizen Sekiguchi was 18th in the discus with a throw of 124-03 and senior Gavin Korkeakoski uncorked a throw of 193-03, a personal best, in the javelin to earn second place. Senior Joshua McClatchey was 34th in the javelin, as well, after tossing the spear 135-10. Tiger Zeke Sikkema, a senior, earned 15th place in the pole vault with a leap of 12 feet even.

On the girls side, Aquipel earned 41st place in the 100 meters with a time of 13.40 seconds. Muthiah was 35th in the 100-meter hurdles at 18.04 seconds, a personal best.

In the field events, New hucked the shot put 34-08.75 to earn a personal best and 11th place. She then earned 35th place in the discus with a throw of 91-10. Beaudry was 26th in the javelin with a heave of 100-10, while Nichols placed 41st at 91-08.

NHS softball

The Newberg Tigers' domination of the Pacific Conference continued with 6-0, 13-4 and 9-0 wins last week over Forest Grove, Glencoe and Liberty, respectively.

But then the Tigers took a step back in a loss to Yamhill County rival McMinnville 2-0 on Friday, before turning their attention to a game Monday against last-place Century in preparation for a May 4 home rematch with rival Sherwood. The Bowmen, second in the league with a 5-1 record (16-4 overall) gave the Tigers their toughest league test of the season on April 19 when NHS squeaked out a 1-0 decision on the road.

NHS baseball

The Tigers descended to last place in the seven team Pacific Conference (0-11 league, 1-16 overall) and extended their losing streak to 13 games with 3-2, 14-0 and 13-3 losses to rival Sherwood April 26-29 in a home and away series.

The Tigers will attempt to right the ship via non-league games at home versus Sunset on May 3 and away at Lake Oswego on May 4.

St. Paul softball

The Buckaroos remained in seventh place in the nine-team Casco League last week after suffering a 17-7 loss to rival Perrydale on April 26 and a forfeit win over Faith Bible the following day.

St. Paul (3-6 league, 4-8 overall) face third place Knappa on Monday before taking on fourth-place Neah-Kah-Nie on Tuesday at home. The Bucks will face second-place Gaston on Thursday on the road.

NHS boys golf

NHS senior Garrett Swartout tied for medalist honors in a Pacific Conference tournament April 25 at Michelbook County Club, sharing a round of 73 with Forest Grove standout Ka'ena Kaulia, a junior.

Sophomore Ray Greller shot a 76, junior Palmer Thompson finished at 81, junior Drew Harris notched a 95 and freshman Liam Flannigan earned an 80 to lead the Tigers to the team title.

The Tigers also played in the State High School Preview at Trysting Tree Golf Course in Corvallis last week, earning 12th-place amidst the 28-team field. Greller shot a 76 at Oregon State University's home course, with Logan Chadwick notching a 78, Thompson and Swartout tying at 82 and Drew Harris earning an 86.

Newberg is first in the conference with 68 points, 10 more than second-place Sherwood, with one match remaining in conference play on Monday at Quail Valley Golf Course in Banks.

The state tournament will be held May 16-17 at Trysting Tree; winner of the Pacific Conference race will automatically qualify for the match.

