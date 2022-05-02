ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Lois Marie Wolf

Paradise Valley Independent
Paradise Valley Independent
 3 days ago

Lois, went to be with her Lord and Savior Monday, April 25, 2022 at age 87.
She was preceded in death by her husband Paul A. Wolf who passed in 2000. Lois had four children – Mark (Joan), Michael (Barbara), Martin (Susie), and Marilyn. She also had four grandchildren and two great- grandchildren.
Lois was born in Indiana and her family relocated to Phoenix in 1970 due to Paul’s health. She lived many places in the Phoenix area and lived for a time in both Prescott Valley and Lake Havasu City. She also spent time in Rifle, Colorado which she adored very much, from 2010 to 2017 making many lasting friends.
Lois’ faith was unwavering, and she was a member of many Christian churches wherever she lived at the time. She strived to help others while sharing her faith with those around her. She was very kind and loved her children and especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Lois will be missed by all, but her time on earth was spent making friends and helping those in need. For that she will always be remembered with a smile.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Journey Church on Friday, May 27, 2022 at 10:00A.M., 9049 W. Lake Pleasant Parkway, Peoria, AZ 85383.

Paradise Valley, AZ
