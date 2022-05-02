ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman Wanted For Attempted Murder In Philly Suburbs Arrested: Police

By Nicole Acosta
 3 days ago
UPDATE: 'Mom Shoots Young Sons, Tries To Shoot Neighbor In Philly Suburbs: DA '

A woman wanted for attempted murder in the Philadelphia suburbs was arrested Monday, May 2, authorities said.

Trinh Nguyen, 38, was captured at the Washington Crossing United Methodist Church in Washington Crossing after a domestic-related incident that left two juveniles hospitalized, 6abc reports.

When Upper Makefield police issued an alert early Monday, Nguyen was considered armed and dangerous.

The Bucks County District Attorney's Office is expected to release more information at a 2 p.m. press conference.

This story is developing. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

