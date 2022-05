POV: you’re downing your sixth beer in celebration of the coming weekend when you discover you left some work unresolved, and now you have to go back and finish it. That’s more or less what happens in the new Netflix action-comedy series Obliterated, except that the job is literally saving the world. In the story, a special forces elite team goes all out on a party in Vegas to celebrate the bomb they just deactivated, only to find out that it was a fake, and now they have to get back to action while tired and drunk. If the title is any indication, the world won’t survive this one.

