Iowa State

April was 15th coldest on record

By Radio Iowa Contributor
Radio Iowa
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNumbers from state climatologist Justin Glisan confirm spring jackets weren’t always the best option in April. “We’re about five degrees below average looks like the top 15 coldest April on record in our records go back 150 years,” Glisan says. The state climatologist says he also got a lot of comments...

www.radioiowa.com

State
Iowa State
City
Webster City, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
