Fridays After Five With NBC29

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A slow moving cold will advance across the region this afternoon. We’ll see a mix of clouds and sun with above normal temperatures. An isolated shower or storm will be possible. Behind the front, a cool and pleasant airmass will filter in. Sunny and seasonal conditions can be expected Thursday. Meanwhile, a more potent system will bring heavy rain to the region Friday and Saturday. 1′-2.5′ of rain is possible. Conditions begin to dry by Mother’s Day. Have a great and safe day !

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO