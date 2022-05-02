ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Fridays After Five With NBC29

NBC 29 News
 4 days ago

Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across multiple...

www.nbc29.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC 29 News

Piedmont Express ridership increases

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Recent data shows the Piedmont Express is a popular transportation option for people in Charlottesville. The Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation launched the Piedmont Express in August of 2020. In March of 2022, there were 611 total passengers, which is the highest ridership since opening for business.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Clouds and sun with a isolated storm

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A slow moving cold will advance across the region this afternoon. We’ll see a mix of clouds and sun with above normal temperatures. An isolated shower or storm will be possible. Behind the front, a cool and pleasant airmass will filter in. Sunny and seasonal conditions can be expected Thursday. Meanwhile, a more potent system will bring heavy rain to the region Friday and Saturday. 1′-2.5′ of rain is possible. Conditions begin to dry by Mother’s Day. Have a great and safe day !
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Report: Albemarle Co. 4th healthiest locality in Virginia

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County is the fourth healthiest locality in the commonwealth, according to one report. The Virginia Department of Health shared research published by the University of Wisconsin. That report ranks counties by health outcomes and the underlying factors that may influence health in the area.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

CAAR: Prices rise sharply in Fluvanna and Louisa counties

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The first quarter report from the Charlottesville Area Association of Realtors again shows rising prices and dwindling inventory. While prices are up year to year in Charlottesville and Albemarle County, the numbers skyrocket as you move further out into rural areas. Between the first quarter of 2021 and this year, they went up 22% in Louisa County and 24% in Fluvanna County.
FLUVANNA COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy