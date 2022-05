By: Caitlin Dewey, Stateline Monique Acosta began the month of March as a pre-K classroom assistant in Arizona, with no credential beside her high school degree. She ended it with a certification in a booming branch of electronics and started applying to entry-level jobs at Boeing. For four hours a day, over 10 days total, […] The post States look to community colleges to fill labor gap appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 20 DAYS AGO