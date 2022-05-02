Halcyon House Washington Page (5/2/22) May Library Events

Historically, libraries have been an excellent place to check out books and do research. That’s something that they’ve always been used for, and it’s something that they’re great at. But in recent years, a growing number of libraries have built on that definition and broadened the scope of what a library can be. Libraries are a place where people who might not have access otherwise can get on the internet, for instance. More broadly, they’re increasingly seen as a way to increase a sense of community in the places they serve.

