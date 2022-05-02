ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

The 2022 Iowa State Fair is 100 days away! Are you planning on going?

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI know it's cold, but in 100 days it won't be! The 2022 Iowa State Fair is coming and I feel...

94.1 KRNA

9 Reasons You Should Never Move to Eastern Iowa

One of the biggest mistakes I've ever made was moving to Iowa. I honestly can't believe what I've got myself into. I don't know what to do with all of the extra time I have, not having to sit in traffic, or all of the money I've saved because housing is affordable here.
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

State of Iowa to Pay $8 Million to Man Hit By Snowplow

A man who was struck by an Iowa snowplow three winters ago has reached an $8 million settlement with the Iowa Department of Transportation (IDOT). Terry Bunting of Silvis, Illinois had pulled off of Highway 67 in LeClaire, in Scott County, in January of 2019. While he was clearing the windshield of his tractor-trailer, he was struck by the blade of an IDOT snowplow. According to the Des Moines Register, the lawsuit filed by Bunting stated that after seeing him along the highway, the driver of the plow attempted to pull back the snowplow's blade. The suit claimed the driver pulled the wrong lever. Instead of the blade pulling back, it remained extended, striking Bunting.
SILVIS, IL
98.1 KHAK

Former Adventureland Rides Manager Gave Startling Report to Iowa Officials

An interview between a former rides manager at Adventureland Park and the Iowa Division of Labor is getting a lot of attention. During a 2021 phone interview obtained by the Des Moines Register, former rides manager Melvin McCollum said those responsible for maintenance on several amusements at the Altoona theme parking were "using duct tape and bubble gum basically to keep those rides afloat."
IOWA STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Dan Winters Leaving Who 13: Where Is the Veteran Iowa Anchor Going?

Iowa residents have to bid farewell to their favorite anchor. Dan Winters has been on WHO 13 for almost two decades and has been delivering groundbreaking news to Des Moines long before that. So viewers were dejected when Dan Winters announced he is leaving WHO-TV this month. The expected questions soon followed. WHO 13 viewers want to know why the news anchor is leaving, where is he going next, or if he is retiring. Fortunately for his dedicated followers, Dan Winters answered most of their queries.
DES MOINES, IA
98.1 KHAK

These Are The 10 Worst Cities In Iowa

It seems like everything has a list these days, and a Youtube channel is going viral after it took a look at every state and the worst cities in each said state. This Youtube video didn't hold anything back with its rankings of the top ten worst cities in Iowa.
IOWA STATE
KCAU 9 News

Big cat caught on cougar cam in Iowa… again

"We've had several reports this winter of a mountain lion in Webster County," said Evelsizer. "As that area and this part of Dallas County are connected by the Des Moines River valley, this would suggest that one animal has been using the corridor for cover and food this winter."
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Iowa Burger Joint Pins Down Best Burger Title

In March, we were told the top ten burgers in Iowa that were nominated by Iowans across the state. These ten burgers were chosen based on the number of votes that each restaurant received. After a panel of judges ate at all ten restaurants and judged each based on their...
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
104.5 KDAT

Another Mountain Lion Sighting Near Des Moines This Week [PHOTOS]

In February of this year, WHO13 in Des Moines reported a mountain lion sighting in Dallas County, which the DNR confirmed. It's believed that the creature was captured for the second time on a trail camera in central Iowa this week. Though it is speculation, there isn't a population of cougars resident to the state, so it may very well be the same big cat.
DES MOINES, IA
We Are Iowa

Iowa DNR to release 145 million walleyes into waterways and lakes

IOWA, USA — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources will soon release 100 million walleyes into Iowa's lakes and rivers, and it's all for sport. Walleyes are one of the most popular gamefish, and in order to meet demand for anglers, the state has to restock the water, according to Joe Larscheid, Fisheries Bureau Chief for Iowa DNR.
IOWA STATE
KIMT

Possible Impact on Minnesota and Iowa

THE SUPREME COURT APPEARS TO BE READY TO OVERTURN ROE VERSUS WADE. ITS LANDMARK DECISION ESTABLISHING THE RIGHT TO ABORTION. BUT WHAT DOES IT MEAN FOR MINNESOTA AND IOWA?
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

USDA Shuts Down Rumors About Former Iowa Governor

Speculation has risen all over social media about whether or not U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack was arrested--- but the USDA has confirmed with Farm Journal that the story is not true. Online sites claimed that Vilsack was detained with allegations against him for the “demolition of agribusiness processing...
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Fate of Noah’s Ark, a 75-year-old Des Moines eatery, now the subject of family dispute

The fate of a 75-year-old restaurant that has become a central Iowa institution may soon be in the hands of a Polk County judge. A dispute among members of the Lacona family, which founded the Noah’s Ark restaurant in Des Moines, has spilled into court, with one faction representing a trust that owns the real […] The post Fate of Noah’s Ark, a 75-year-old Des Moines eatery, now the subject of family dispute appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Morel Mushroom Season is Late, Not Ruined

(Shenandoah, IA) Cold, windy spring days have left Iowa’s morel mushroom harvest delayed. By this date, mushroom hunters are typically thick in forested areas collecting the delicacies that only appear for a short time every spring. Matt Moles is park manager for the Iowa D-N-R’s Waubonsie State Park in Fremont County. He says his office has been receiving numerous calls from people asking if morels have been popping up yet in the park. While a few hunters have started reporting success in parts of southern Iowa and southeast Nebraska, Moles says a good rain followed by some warm days could lead to a jump-start in the season.
SHENANDOAH, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Should Iowa change how we pay for electricity?

Most of us rarely think about electrical power until we flip the light switch and nothing happens. Or until we get the bill and it’s a lot higher than we were expecting. But changes are coming that affect the way we use electrical power, from the rise of electric vehicles and renewable energy sources to […] The post Should Iowa change how we pay for electricity? appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE

