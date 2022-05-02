ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittston, PA

Pittston Area school news

Sunday Dispatch
Sunday Dispatch
 4 days ago

PA students celebrate Earth Day

To celebrate Earth Day on Friday, April 22, over 100 members of the senior class cleaned up litter and beautified the grounds of the high school. Senior Nick Lombardo helped to organize the event.

Seniors accepted to college/university

The following PA seniors have been accepted to college/university for the fall:

Aiden Jenkins- AIRFORCE, Lily Craig- Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania, Zhi Long Lin- Brandeis University, Mia Fanning- Coastal Carolina University, Alexis Wesnak- Delaware Valley College, Joseph O’Malley- High Point University, Luca Guasto- Johnson College, D’mauri Bailey- Keystone College, Angeleena Castro- Kutztown University of Pennsylvania, Skylar Borthwick- Lackawanna College, Kayleen Dolan- Lehigh University, Alex Klopfer- Luzerne County Community College, Ava Butcher- Marywood University, Amanda Fath- Misericordia University, Zachary Elko- Penn State University- University Park, Connor Haggerty- Penn State University- Worthington Scranton, Kayla Mease- Wilkes University, Olivia Shandra- West Chester University of Pennsylvania, Kevin Talipan- University of Scranton, Rhiannon Okuniewski- Ursinus College

“Floral Fantasy” Prom to take place May 27

The Pittston Area High School Prom, “Floral Fantasy,” will be from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, May 27, at Fiorelli Catering in Peckville. The cost of the tickets are $55 per person and ticket sales will be held from May 9 to 13. No tickets will be sold after these dates. Seating arrangements can be made from May 16 to 18. For additional information, please see Mrs. Bauman or Mrs. Plis.

Drama Club news

The Pittston Area High School Drama Club will be presenting MAMMA MIA! on Sunday, May 1 at 2 p.m. The show will be held in the Pittston Area High School auditorium, 5 Stout St., Yatesville and doors will open one hour prior to the show. Tickets are $10 for all ages and are cash only and can be purchased at the door on the day of the show. For guaranteed reservations, email padramaclub@gmail.com. All sales are final. There will also be basket raffles and light refreshments available for purchase.

PA student organizes blood drive

PA student Mackenzie Sweet, in conjunction with PAHS, are hosting a blood drive in memory of student Sara Arnold. Until May 15, interested donors can schedule an appointment at the Miller-Keystone Blood Center, 400 Route 315, Suite E, Pittston, and provide the Group ID 8689. To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-223-6667 or visit GIVEaPINT.org and enter the Group ID in the notes section.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Education
State
Delaware State
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Peckville, PA
City
West Chester, PA
City
University Park, PA
Pittston, PA
Education
City
Pittston, PA
Newswatch 16

Mercy Center in Dallas to close

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A nursing facility in Luzerne County announced its closure Monday. Mercy Center in Dallas will close in about three months as a result of challenges presented by the pandemic. Officials say workforce shortages and changing demographics are among those challenges. The Meadows Nursing and Rehabilitation...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High Point University#Ursinus College#Lackawanna College#Pittston Area#College University#Valley College#Bailey Keystone College#Fiorelli Catering
Newswatch 16

First of its kind track meet held in Hazleton

HAZLETON, Pa. — The rain showers held off just enough for a first-of-its-kind track meet at Hazleton Area High School. A unified track meet was held with athletes from throughout Luzerne County. "I tried my best, you know. It was good, excited," said Atlin Mussedn, Hazleton Area freshman. The...
HAZLETON, PA
YourErie

Pennsylvania names Teacher of the Year finalists

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Department of Education has announced the 12 educators nominated to be the 2023 Pennsylvania Teacher of the Year. Each year, the Pennsylvania Teacher of the Year Program recognizes excellence in teaching by honoring K-12 teachers in public education who have made outstanding academic contributions to Pennsylvania’s school-aged children. The […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Sunday Dispatch

Sunday Dispatch

551
Followers
1K+
Post
54K+
Views
ABOUT

Pittston, PA News, Sports, Obituaries, and Events

 https://www.psdispatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy