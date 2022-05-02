Pittston Area school news

PA students celebrate Earth Day

To celebrate Earth Day on Friday, April 22, over 100 members of the senior class cleaned up litter and beautified the grounds of the high school. Senior Nick Lombardo helped to organize the event.

Seniors accepted to college/university

The following PA seniors have been accepted to college/university for the fall:

Aiden Jenkins- AIRFORCE, Lily Craig- Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania, Zhi Long Lin- Brandeis University, Mia Fanning- Coastal Carolina University, Alexis Wesnak- Delaware Valley College, Joseph O’Malley- High Point University, Luca Guasto- Johnson College, D’mauri Bailey- Keystone College, Angeleena Castro- Kutztown University of Pennsylvania, Skylar Borthwick- Lackawanna College, Kayleen Dolan- Lehigh University, Alex Klopfer- Luzerne County Community College, Ava Butcher- Marywood University, Amanda Fath- Misericordia University, Zachary Elko- Penn State University- University Park, Connor Haggerty- Penn State University- Worthington Scranton, Kayla Mease- Wilkes University, Olivia Shandra- West Chester University of Pennsylvania, Kevin Talipan- University of Scranton, Rhiannon Okuniewski- Ursinus College

“Floral Fantasy” Prom to take place May 27

The Pittston Area High School Prom, “Floral Fantasy,” will be from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, May 27, at Fiorelli Catering in Peckville. The cost of the tickets are $55 per person and ticket sales will be held from May 9 to 13. No tickets will be sold after these dates. Seating arrangements can be made from May 16 to 18. For additional information, please see Mrs. Bauman or Mrs. Plis.

Drama Club news

The Pittston Area High School Drama Club will be presenting MAMMA MIA! on Sunday, May 1 at 2 p.m. The show will be held in the Pittston Area High School auditorium, 5 Stout St., Yatesville and doors will open one hour prior to the show. Tickets are $10 for all ages and are cash only and can be purchased at the door on the day of the show. For guaranteed reservations, email padramaclub@gmail.com. All sales are final. There will also be basket raffles and light refreshments available for purchase.

PA student organizes blood drive

PA student Mackenzie Sweet, in conjunction with PAHS, are hosting a blood drive in memory of student Sara Arnold. Until May 15, interested donors can schedule an appointment at the Miller-Keystone Blood Center, 400 Route 315, Suite E, Pittston, and provide the Group ID 8689. To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-223-6667 or visit GIVEaPINT.org and enter the Group ID in the notes section.