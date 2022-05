Lewis Hamilton has revealed how Formula One saved his life.Hamilton, now 37, came from humble beginnings on a Stevenage council estate, with his father Anthony working multiple jobs to fund his son’s formative years in motor racing.The British driver has since gone on to become the most decorated driver in F1 history, winning more races than anyone else and taking a record-equalling seven world championships. He is also the grid’s sole black driver.Hamilton teamed up with NFL star Tom Brady at a fundraising event for the city’s under-privileged children at Miami Beach Golf Club on Wednesday.“The youth is everything and...

NFL ・ 23 HOURS AGO