Judith Light talks 'Julia', pushing back against ageism in Hollywood

Robert Morse, who was well-known for starring in Mad Men, has died at the age of 90.The actor played Bert Cooper, the leader of advertising agency Sterling Cooper, in the HBO drama series.Before appearing in Mad Men, Morse was an established actor on stage, having originated the role of J Pierrepont Finch in the musical comedy How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying on Broadway in 1961.His performance as a window-washer who blags his way to the top of the corporate world scored him the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical. He reprised the role in...
