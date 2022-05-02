ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Judith Light talks 'Julia', pushing back against ageism in Hollywood

TODAY.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActor Judith Light joins TODAY to talk about her role in...

www.today.com

Comments / 1

Related
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Judith Light
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hollywood#Ageism
The Independent

Robert Morse: Mad Men actor and Broadway star dies aged 90

Robert Morse, who was well-known for starring in Mad Men, has died at the age of 90.The actor played Bert Cooper, the leader of advertising agency Sterling Cooper, in the HBO drama series.Before appearing in Mad Men, Morse was an established actor on stage, having originated the role of J Pierrepont Finch in the musical comedy How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying on Broadway in 1961.His performance as a window-washer who blags his way to the top of the corporate world scored him the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical. He reprised the role in...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
IndieWire

Jonathan Majors Says He Was Punched in the Face ‘100 Times’ While Filming ‘Creed III’

Click here to read the full article. Nearly 50 years after the original “Rocky” hit theaters, the classic boxing franchise keeps getting up off the mat. Ryan Coogler breathed new life into the series with 2015’s “Creed,” which followed Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky Balboa as he trained a young boxer named Adonis (Michael B. Jordan), the son of his late rival Apollo Creed. The film earned strong reviews for taking the franchise in a modern direction while maintaining what people loved about the original films, and sequels were quickly planned. When “Creed II” was released in 2018, it cemented Michael B. Jordan’s...
MOVIES
PopCrush

Sharon Osbourne Calls Out Cancel Culture Hypocrisy: ‘If Hitler Were Alive Today, They Would Give Him a TV Show’

Last month it was revealed that Sharon Osbourne would be returning to television, partnered with Piers Morgan on a new U.K. series named The Talk. This comes nearly a year after Osbourne was suspended and eventually exited the U.S. talk show The Talk after expressing her support for Morgan in an intense discussion over race with co-host Sheryl Underwood. Now, in a new interview with the U.K.'s Sunday Times, Osbourne reveals how cancel culture impacted her as she eventually parted ways with her longtime daytime talk series amidst public backlash.
CELEBRITIES
Pitchfork

Lady Gaga Shares New Song “Hold My Hand”: Listen

Lady Gaga has released a new song called “Hold My Hand,” from the new Tom Cruise movie Top Gun: Maverick. The single was produced by Gaga and BloodPop® with additional production from Benjamin Rice. Check it out below. Gaga teased the song last week, revealing the artwork...
MUSIC
Deadline

Chloe Bailey To Star In Youth Choir Comedy ‘Praise This’ For Will Packer Productions & Universal Pictures; ‘Little’ Helmer Tina Gordon Directing

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Chloe Bailey (Grown-ish) has signed on to star in the upcoming film Praise This, which Tina Gordon (Little) is directing for Universal Pictures. Praise This is a music-competition feature comedy set in the world of youth choirs. We hear that Universal is eyeing it for a potential franchise in the vein of Pitch Perfect, with production on the first installment set to kick off in Atlanta in June. Gordon penned the latest draft of the script, which was based off an original idea by The Story Company. Earlier drafts were written by Camilla Blackett (Little,...
MOVIES
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

Comments / 0

Community Policy