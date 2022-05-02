ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kendallville, IN

Upper Iowa River rescue

Cresco Times
 2 days ago

KENDALLVILLE - On Sunday, May 1, 2022, around 11:50 a.m., The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of three individuals stranded on the...

www.crescotimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
94.1 KRNA

Former Adventureland Rides Manager Gave Startling Report to Iowa Officials

An interview between a former rides manager at Adventureland Park and the Iowa Division of Labor is getting a lot of attention. During a 2021 phone interview obtained by the Des Moines Register, former rides manager Melvin McCollum said those responsible for maintenance on several amusements at the Altoona theme parking were "using duct tape and bubble gum basically to keep those rides afloat."
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

These Are The 10 Worst Cities In Iowa

It seems like everything has a list these days, and a Youtube channel is going viral after it took a look at every state and the worst cities in each said state. This Youtube video didn't hold anything back with its rankings of the top ten worst cities in Iowa.
IOWA STATE
KCAU 9 News

Big cat caught on cougar cam in Iowa… again

"We've had several reports this winter of a mountain lion in Webster County," said Evelsizer. "As that area and this part of Dallas County are connected by the Des Moines River valley, this would suggest that one animal has been using the corridor for cover and food this winter."
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
Sasquatch 107.7

Officials ID Two Minnesota Men Killed in Boating Mishap

Scandia, MN (KROC-AM News) - The names of the two men who died in a deadly boating incident near the Twin Cities last Friday have been released. The Ramsey County Medical Examiners Office identified the victims as 55-year-old Rony Boyce of Hugo and 45-year-old Richard Gannon of Centerville. The Washington County Sheriff's Office says the body of one of the victims was recovered from Big Marine Lake Friday evening and the other victim was found around 4 PM Saturday.
SCANDIA, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Kendallville, IN
Local
Iowa Accidents
City
Decorah, IA
Local
Indiana Accidents
Kendallville, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Lansing, IA
State
Illinois State
Winneshiek County, IA
Accidents
City
Lime Springs, IA
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Winneshiek County, IA
Crime & Safety
County
Winneshiek County, IA
earnthenecklace.com

Dan Winters Leaving Who 13: Where Is the Veteran Iowa Anchor Going?

Iowa residents have to bid farewell to their favorite anchor. Dan Winters has been on WHO 13 for almost two decades and has been delivering groundbreaking news to Des Moines long before that. So viewers were dejected when Dan Winters announced he is leaving WHO-TV this month. The expected questions soon followed. WHO 13 viewers want to know why the news anchor is leaving, where is he going next, or if he is retiring. Fortunately for his dedicated followers, Dan Winters answered most of their queries.
DES MOINES, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Iowa to Host Three of the ‘Biggest Fireworks Shows in the World’

Both fireworks and live music lovers will delight in an event happening in Iowa this summer. Over a five-day period at the end of July and in early August, Pyrotechnics Guild International (PGI) will be holding its annual convention in central Iowa. Not only does that mean three fireworks displays that are 90-minutes each, but also three nights of live music.
IOWA STATE
97X

Much Of The Quad Cities Is Waking Up With No Internet Friday Morning

If you can read this, you either don't have Mediacom, or you are using your cellular data. Many people in the Quad Cities and throughout Iowa, Illinois, and the Midwest are waking up without internet Friday morning as Mediacom is dealing with a major outage throughout its network. Outage maps are showing that the internet is down for Mediacom customers in towns and cities from Chicago to Davenport and Des Moines to Minneapolis.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa River#Accident#Cresco Fire Department#Cresco Ambulance#Harmony Ambulance#Iowa Dnr Officers
KIMT

Law enforcement looking for a missing woman in southern Minnesota

EAGLE LAKE, Minn. – A search is underway for a missing woman in southern Minnesota. The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says Nyawuor James Chuol, 30, was last seen by her family on April 25 in Mankato. An investigation by the Mankato Department of Public Safety found Chuol was then seen at the Casey’s gas station in Eagle Lake around 8:45 pm on April 25.
EAGLE LAKE, MN
KIMT

Possible Impact on Minnesota and Iowa

THE SUPREME COURT APPEARS TO BE READY TO OVERTURN ROE VERSUS WADE. ITS LANDMARK DECISION ESTABLISHING THE RIGHT TO ABORTION. BUT WHAT DOES IT MEAN FOR MINNESOTA AND IOWA?
IOWA STATE
We Are Iowa

Iowa DNR to release 145 million walleyes into waterways and lakes

IOWA, USA — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources will soon release 100 million walleyes into Iowa's lakes and rivers, and it's all for sport. Walleyes are one of the most popular gamefish, and in order to meet demand for anglers, the state has to restock the water, according to Joe Larscheid, Fisheries Bureau Chief for Iowa DNR.
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
Western Iowa Today

3 NE Iowa Family Members Sentenced For Farm Loan Fraud

(Cedar Rapids, IA) — Three members of a northeast Iowa family who got double federal loans on their farmland then declare bankruptcy have been sentenced. Fifty-three-year-old Aimee Rosenbaum of Lawler pleaded guilty to the conversion of property pledged to a farm credit agency and bankruptcy fraud. She was sentenced to six-and-a-half years in prison. Her 58-year-old husband Donald Rosenbaum of Cresco was given two years probation and their son, 27-year-old Marshal Rosenbaum of Fredericksburg, was sentenced to three months in prison and three months of home confinement. The Rosenbaum’s will have to pay more than 170-thousand dollars in restitution.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KIMT

Wanted man, 20, taken into custody in NE Iowa after high-speed chase, standoff

WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa - A man with three felony warrants was taken into custody Monday night after a high-speed pursuit, a rollover crash and a standoff. Michael Foland, 20, of Calmar, was wanted for felony weapons and drug charges. A traffic stop was initiated around 9:25 p.m. in Decorah when Foland fled. He reached speeds of 115 miles per hour and was going 80 in a 35-mph zone before he rolled his vehicle.
CALMAR, IA
Western Iowa Today

Morel Mushroom Season is Late, Not Ruined

(Shenandoah, IA) Cold, windy spring days have left Iowa’s morel mushroom harvest delayed. By this date, mushroom hunters are typically thick in forested areas collecting the delicacies that only appear for a short time every spring. Matt Moles is park manager for the Iowa D-N-R’s Waubonsie State Park in Fremont County. He says his office has been receiving numerous calls from people asking if morels have been popping up yet in the park. While a few hunters have started reporting success in parts of southern Iowa and southeast Nebraska, Moles says a good rain followed by some warm days could lead to a jump-start in the season.
SHENANDOAH, IA
Axios Des Moines

Iowa's cold and wet conditions delay farmers from planting corn

The endless cold and wet temperatures aren't just drenching our spring plans, they're also delaying farmers from planting corn and soybeans.Driving the news: Typically, farmers would have planted about 42% of the state's corn by this point in the year, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Crop Progress report. But only 9% of Iowa's corn crop has been planted so far.It's Iowa's slowest corn planting pace since 2013, the Register reports.Between the lines: Timing is important to ensure the corn has the best weather conditions for optimum yield.Yields shrink past May 15, KWWL reports.What to watch: The soil needs time to dry out, but there's no indication that will happen until early next week. At this point, most farmers are behind schedule, but it's not long enough to sound the alarm."We're not late yet, but the forecast doesn't give me any hope of getting in the field in the next five or six days," Waverly farmer Mark Mueller told KWWL.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

US Marshals: 40 People Arrested In Black Hawk County In Last 4 Weeks

(Waterloo, IA) — The U-S Marshals Service reports that 40 people in Black Hawk County have been arrested over the last four weeks in what is being called Operation Washout, Waterloo. According to a news release, the suspects are sex offenders, violent criminals, and fugitives facing state, federal, and local charges. Twenty-two of the 40 are accused of having connections to organized crime or gangs. The next phase of the operation will involve tracking fugitives who have recently fled the area. The Marshals Service and 10 other law enforcement agencies have been involved in the operation.
BLACK HAWK COUNTY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy