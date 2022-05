Click here to read the full article. For many, easels are an essential part of the painting process. They allow you to face your canvas straight on, whether you’re working on your largest masterpiece or a small sketch. This helps to reduce neck strain while getting rid of overhead glare. Having an easel is also useful when you need to take a literal step back to survey your progress (and perhaps imagine your artwork on the walls of a museum). Easels are usually made of wood and are adjustable to fit a variety of canvas sizes. And most studio easels...

HOME & GARDEN ・ 1 DAY AGO