Canby boys tennis team blanked

The Canby net squad drops a dual match with Lake Oswego as the Three River League's district meet looms

The high school tennis season is winding down, and the Canby High boys tennis team is getting ready for its district meet May 4-6 at the Portland Tennis Center in Lake Oswego.

The Cougars got an up-close reminder of how tough the Three Rivers League is on April 29 with an 8-0 drubbing at the hands of Lake Owego.

Results were:

Singles:

No. 1 - Kadin Freeman (LO) def. Ignacio Alvarez (Canby) 6-1 , 4-6.

No. 2 - Kyle Freeman (LO) def. Riley Hemsi-Walters (Canby) 6-1, 6-1.

No. 3 - Derrick Drango (LO) def. Ryan Scarborough (Canby) 6-2 , 6-0.

No. 4 - Wyatt Sturn (LO) def. Cal Waite (Canby) 6-2 , 6-3.

Doubles:

No. 1 - Alec Beecham-Cooper Whittington (LO) def. Jake Reirson-Caden Kuhl (Canby) 6-1 , 6-0.

No. 2 - Owen Schmidt-Mason Men (LO) def. Eli Rupp-Chai Hemsi-Walter (Canby) 6-0 , 6-1.

No. 3 - Gavin Hsia-Aiden Bennett (LO) def. Ryan Mills-Evan Kinzie (Canby) 6-0 , 6-1.

No. 4 - Milo Cheesman-Parker Rice (LO) def. Thomas Wing-Tristian Mullins (Canby) 6-1 , 6-0.