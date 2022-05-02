Canby boys tennis team blanked
The high school tennis season is winding down, and the Canby High boys tennis team is getting ready for its district meet May 4-6 at the Portland Tennis Center in Lake Oswego.
The Cougars got an up-close reminder of how tough the Three Rivers League is on April 29 with an 8-0 drubbing at the hands of Lake Owego.
Results were:
Singles:
No. 1 - Kadin Freeman (LO) def. Ignacio Alvarez (Canby) 6-1 , 4-6.
No. 2 - Kyle Freeman (LO) def. Riley Hemsi-Walters (Canby) 6-1, 6-1.
No. 3 - Derrick Drango (LO) def. Ryan Scarborough (Canby) 6-2 , 6-0.
No. 4 - Wyatt Sturn (LO) def. Cal Waite (Canby) 6-2 , 6-3.
Doubles:
No. 1 - Alec Beecham-Cooper Whittington (LO) def. Jake Reirson-Caden Kuhl (Canby) 6-1 , 6-0.
No. 2 - Owen Schmidt-Mason Men (LO) def. Eli Rupp-Chai Hemsi-Walter (Canby) 6-0 , 6-1.
No. 3 - Gavin Hsia-Aiden Bennett (LO) def. Ryan Mills-Evan Kinzie (Canby) 6-0 , 6-1.
No. 4 - Milo Cheesman-Parker Rice (LO) def. Thomas Wing-Tristian Mullins (Canby) 6-1 , 6-0.
Comments / 0