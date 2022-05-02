ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gunmen Threaten Victim Living in Richland Backyard Shed

By John McKay
 2 days ago
Around 2:20 AM Richland Police responded to a strange call. Officers say the location is well known based on Police calls. Early Monday morning, Richland Police were called to a home in the 1900 block of Hood Street in...

Newstalk 870 has the best news coverage for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

