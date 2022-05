SPRINGFIELD - More than 70 Madison County businesses will share $2.7 million-plus in the sixth and final round of Back to Business COVID-19 recovery grants. On Wednesday Gov. J.B. Pritzker and officials at the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) announced the statewide distribution of $250 million in relief funds through the Back to Business (B2B) program have been awarded. The awards conclude the state program that has provided nearly 6,500 grants to small businesses in over 475 cities. "When we put our state's fiscal house in order, we can invest taxpayer dollars in building...

