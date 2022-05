Randy Orton recently celebrated 20 years in the WWE and his legendary career has been well-documented. While initially struggling due to an injury, Orton immediately shot up the card by being added to Triple H's Evolution faction, eventually resulting in him winning the World Heavyweight Championship in 2004 and becoming the youngest man to ever hold one of WWE's world titles. The following night he was kicked out of Evolution by a jealous Triple H. And while that betrayal is an iconic moment in both men's careers, Orton's babyface run that immediately followed fell flat and he wouldn't regain momentum until turning heel again and focussing on ending The Undertaker's WrestleMania streak.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO