As you may have seen, we went a little crazy over Teahupoo last weekend, reporting in realtime from the channel for four days straight during the biggest swell of the year. We really had no choice, TBH — we love this stuff. Now that the dust has settled a bit, we’re frantically putting the final touches on a very special Swell Story short film that documents the whole run, which will be released at 4pm tomorrow on our YouTube channel. As a little teaser, though, we wanted to present some key photographic moments from Surfline’s Jeremiah Klein, who flew over for the swell, and Tahiti-based legend Tim McKenna, who’s been shooting Teahupoo for decades.

1 DAY AGO