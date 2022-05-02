ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mel Kiper Jr. gives Raiders grade of 'B' for 2022 draft class

By Marcus Mosher
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Most of the national media didn’t love what the Raiders did in the 2022 NFL Draft. However, one person who did like their class a lot was the great Mel Kiper Jr. of ESPN.

Kiper gave the Raiders an overall grade of “B” for their draft class and praised several of their selections. His favorite pick (by far) was Dylan Parham at No. 90, who he believes can be a Pro Bowl player right away.

Here is a snippet of what Kiper had to say about the 2022 draft class for the Las Vegas Raiders:

“I said on the broadcast that guard/center Dylan Parham could be a Pro Bowler. He started 51 games at Memphis, playing right tackle and guard. He’ll be even better inside, and the Raiders got him about 30 picks later than I projected him to go.

I had a Round 4 grade on Matthew Butler (175), who will have a long NFL career, even if it’s just as a rotational defensive tackle. They added Neil Farrell Jr. (126) at D-tackle too, but at 330 pounds, he is more of a traditional nose. Thayer Munford (238) started 45 games on the O-line at Ohio State and could be a solid backup.”

This class really comes down to how you feel about Parham and Butler. Both players should contribute in 2022 and it would be a minor shock if they weren’t starting by the 2023 season. They appear to be fantastic values for the Raiders selected them and it improves two of their biggest needs on the roster.

Time will tell if Kiper (and the Raiders) are right on this draft class. But as of now, there is a lot to be excited about if you are a fan of the Las Vegas Raiders.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

