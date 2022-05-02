ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Bureau of Engraving and Printing Relocating to Prince George’s

By WI Web Staff
The Washington Informer
The Washington Informer
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Acxu8_0fQeAsXe00

In the next five years, Prince George’s County anticipates housing the federal agency that prints the nation’s currency.

The U.S. Bureau of Engraving and Printing, an agency of the Treasury Department, will move out of its more than 100-year-old building in southwest D.C. and relocate to Beltsville, Maryland.

The bureau will move to a 104-acre site of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Beltsville Agricultural Research Center.

The site has been transferred to the Treasury, which the office of Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said plans to bring 850 employees on site and another 600 to work remotely.

The governor’s office said in a statement Wednesday about 65% of the bureau’s workers reside in Maryland.

“Learning that the land has been transferred is another step in the right direction for moving this project forward,” Hogan said. “We look forward to seeing the Bureau and its hundreds of employees call Maryland home.”

A new building would be completed by next year with construction managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Baltimore District, according to the governor’s office. The building is slated to open in 2027.

Another part of the project proposes to work with the federal government and Prince George’s County officials on alleviating traffic near the site on Route 201, the Baltimore-Washington Parkway and Powder Mill Road.

The bureau announced in 2019 that Maryland would be considered to house a new printing facility.

“We take pride in knowing that Prince George’s County will be one of only two locations in the country where U.S. currency is printed,” said David Iannucci, president and CEO of the county’s Economic Development Corp. “Increasing the number of federal jobs and federal investment in the county have long been a key part of our strategic focus for growing the county’s economy. This $1.4 billion facility will be a meaningful part of future growth here.”

