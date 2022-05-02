ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland, WA

Gunmen Threaten Victim Living in Richland Backyard Shed

By John McKay
98.3 The KEY
98.3 The KEY
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Around 2:20 AM Richland Police responded to a strange call. Officers say the location is well known based on Police calls. Early Monday morning, Richland Police were called to a home in the 1900 block of Hood Street in...

keyw.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tri-City Herald

Mom arrested outside church after kids found shot in their beds, Pennsylvania cops say

A 38-year-old mother was arrested on Monday, May 1, after her young sons were discovered in their beds with gunshot wounds to their heads, Pennsylvania authorities say. The boys, ages 9 and 13, were found alive in the Upper Makefield home but are not expected to survive, Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub said during a news briefing Monday afternoon. They were rushed to an area hospital and are being kept alive so their organs can be transplanted, the district attorney said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOX 28 Spokane

Police: Mother and son found fatally shot in Chelan, no other suspects believed involved

CHELAN, Wash. – A mother and her son were both found dead in a Chelan home last Friday. Police said they are not looking for any other suspects. Just after 2 p.m., Chelan County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of two gunshot victims in a residence on Apple Acres Road in Chelan. It was a family member who made the report after arriving at the home.
CHELAN, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Richland, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Home, WA
City
Richland, WA
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gunmen#Violent Crime#Richland Backyard#Richland Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

'If you're still alive get the hell out - run': Ex-girlfriend of 6ft 9in 'monster' warns his jail guard lover, 56, who sprung him from Alabama prison to turn herself in because 'she's disposable to him' as pair remain at large armed with AR-15 and shotgun

The ex-girlfriend of a 6ft 9in 'monster' who was sprung from a prison with the help of a female jail guard has begged her to flee the killer as they remain on the run. The woman, who has not been named but was shot by Casey White in 2015, warned Vicky White she was 'disposable' to the murderer.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
PUBLIC SAFETY
98.3 The KEY

98.3 The KEY

Pasco WA
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

98.3 The Key plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy