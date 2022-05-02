ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Rob Gronkowski says he'll return if Julian Edelman joins the Buccaneers

By Isaiah Houde
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13oON2_0fQe7CPI00

Rob Gronkowski’s future in the NFL is up in the air at the moment.

The 32-year-old retired following the 2018 season with the New England Patriots and then he joined Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020. It took a new team and convincing from Brady to bring Gronkowski back into the game that put endless damage on his body.

The path looked clear for him to retire and move on following the 2021 season when Brady announced his retirement — but, that clearly changed a month later. Brady announced his return to the league and now Gronkowski has a decision to make before the season begins.

While in Las Vegas during the 2022 NFL Draft, Gronkowski said Julian Edelman “needs to sign with the Bucs” in order for the tight end to return for a full season.

Unfortunately, or fortunately, for Gronkowski — Edelman recently shut down the idea of joining the Buccaneers and said he’s “a one-team guy.”

Comments / 5

Related
The Spun

Veteran NFL Running Back Cut Monday: Fans React

A veteran NFL running back is hitting the open market on Monday morning. According to reports, the Atlanta Falcons have parted ways with veteran running back Mike Davis, who’s now set to hit free agency. Davis, 29, was informed on Monday morning that he is being released. The move...
NFL
The Spun

Saints Invite Son Of Franchise Legend To Minicamp

Bruce Jordan-Swilling will get an opportunity to follow in his father’s footsteps when fighting for a spot on the New Orleans Saints roster. According to Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk, the Saints have invited the Georgia Tech running back, and son of former All-Pro linebacker Pat Swilling, to their rookie minicamp on a tryout basis.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Nevada Sports
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada State
Nevada Football
Las Vegas, NV
Football
City
Tampa, FL
Tampa, FL
Football
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
The Spun

Breaking: Chiefs, Texans Agree To Trade After NFL Draft

The Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs quietly agreed to a trade on Monday, two days after the conclusion of the NFL Draft. Houston has sent defensive back Lonnie Johnson Jr. to Kansas City. The Texans announced the trade with little fanfare on their team website this afternoon. According to...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Former New England Patriots Player Dies In Car Accident

A former New England Patriots linebacker reportedly died in a car accident this weekend at the age of 62. Clayton Weishuhn, a longtime NFL linebacker, reportedly died in a car accident near his home town of Wall, Texas on Friday. The former Patriots linebacker was reportedly ejected from his vehicle...
WALL, TX
The Spun

Tom Brady’s Honest Admission On His Marriage To Gisele

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen live a pretty picture perfect marriage, but things aren’t always easy for the star quarterback and the supermodel. In fact, Brady, who’s coming back for yet another NFL season, admitted that playing well into his 40s has been an issue in his marriage.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Dwayne Haskins dies in South Florida car accident

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died this morning when he was hit by a car in South Florida. He would have turned 25 years old in May. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This tragic news is obviously bigger than football...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Rob Gronkowski
The Spun

Kurt Warner Calls Out Ryan Tannehill: NFL World Reacts

On Tuesday, Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill turned some heads because of his comments about Malik Willis. Tannehill told reporters it's not his job to mentor Willis, who was selected by the Titans with the 86th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. “We’re competing against each other, we’re watching the...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday's Chiefs Trade

Brett Veach and the Kansas City Chiefs aren't done re-working their defensive backfield. On Monday, the team made a trade with the Houston Texans, acquiring cornerback Lonnie Johnson in exchange for a seventh-round pick. Per Ian Rapoport, "The Texans traded DB Lonnie Johnson Jr. to the Chiefs for a 2024...
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The New England Patriots#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#Bucs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Steelers Reportedly Sign Former Cowboys Veteran

The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly bolstering their secondary by signing a former Dallas Cowboy. Former Cowboys safety Damontae Kazee has signed a deal with the Steelers. It’s a one-year contract. Kazee spent the first four years of his professional career with the Atlanta Falcons. In 2020, he spent the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Rob Gronkowski Praises Joe Burrow... Again

Rob Gronkowski hosted a party in Las Vegas during the 2022 NFL Draft. The star tight end publicly praised Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow during an interview with Claudette Montana Pattison. "Joe Burrow. I'm gonna go with Joe Burrow," Gronkowski said when asked which current NFL player has the most...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

Kevin Stefanski Uses 2 Words To Describe Quarterback Situation

Earlier this offseason, the Cleveland Browns made headlines when the team traded for star quarterback Deshaun Watson. Shortly thereafter, the team also added two others quarterbacks: Jacoby Brissett and former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Josh Dobbs. With the team signing Brissett, a backup with starting experience, fans wondered what that could mean for Deshaun Watson.
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

105K+
Followers
151K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy