Battle Creek, MI

Michigan college cancels classes after ransomware attack

ClickOnDetroit.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBATTLE CREEK, Mich. – A Michigan community college has cancelled classes indefinitely following a ransomware attack over the weekend. Officials at Battle Creek-based Kellogg Community College said Sunday in a statement on its...

www.clickondetroit.com

Mix 95.7FM

Michigan State Police Pull Over Man For Going 132 MPH

If you have a lead foot like me, you know that terrible feeling in your gut when you look in your rearview mirror and see red and blue lights closing in on you. I remember my first speeding ticket when I was 16. I was driving home with my buddy David from a Detroit Red Wings game. It was a school night so I was trying to get home ASAP. I was going 95 in a 70 mph zone on I-96 West when in my rearview mirror I saw a Michigan State Police trooper speeding up right behind me with that giant red light spinning. I was a brand new driver and had nothing on my record. The MSP trooper gave me a ticket for 25 over but thankfully didn't write me up for reckless driving.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

2 men killed in Michigan trench collapse ID’d as brothers

LOWELL, Mich. – Two men who died last week after a trench collapsed in western Michigan have been identified as brothers. The Bowne Township Fire Department identified the deceased men as Pete Bencker, 59, and Ron Bencker, 68, both from Alto. Fire Chief Rick Vriesenga said Pete Bencker served...
LOWELL, MI
10NEWS

Michigan woman dies at 114, third oldest in the US

DEWITT, Mich. — A Michigan woman who was among the oldest living Americans has died at age 114. Irene Dunham died Sunday, son Bruce Dunham told the Lansing State Journal. Her mind was sharp but "her body just finally gave up,” he said Monday. Gerontology Research Group had...
POLITICS
The Spun

Look: Hunter Dickinson Calls Out Michigan's Administration

Hunter Dickinson is not happy with Michigan's administration and its handling of the NIL landscape. In an interview on "The Michigan Basketball Insider" this week, Dickinson expressed his frustration with the lack of focus on name, image and likeness in Ann Arbor. The Michigan forward believes the Wolverines are falling...
ANN ARBOR, MI
100.7 WITL

Michigan’s Ten Most Dangerous Cities For 2022

Well, here we go again...another list, compiled by 'experts'. Let's face it – these “Top Ten” lists are usually lame and based on someone's personal opinions or tastes. The majority of 'em don't amount to much. You can believe them if you want, pooh-pooh 'em, ignore 'em, whatever...but either way you look at 'em they at least give you a few minutes worth of entertainment. It's kind of like watching Bugs Bunny cartoons...you know Bugs ain't real but you enjoy him as if he was. “Top Ten” lists can be taken the same way: most of the time they aren't factual, but you can get a kick out of 'em.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Election results -- What voters decided in Michigan’s May 3 election

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The May 3 election decided a number of issues for Mid-Michigan residents, including whether Mid-Michigan schools, roads and emergency responders will have their funding renewed. Results for the May 3 election are located below. Clinton. LANSING PUBLIC SCHOOLS -- PASSED. Funding - Schools - Buildings, equipment,...
LANSING, MI
WKYC

Undocumented immigrant rally closes part of Michigan Highway

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Part of US-131 was closed Sunday due to a march demanding access to driver's licenses for undocumented immigrants. While the march was scheduled to be held at the intersection of 28th Street and Division Avenue in Grand Rapids, marchers moved into the northbound lanes of US-131. The Michigan State Police was called in to clear the roadway and one person was ticketed for a pedestrian being on the highway.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
CBS Detroit

Michigan Teacher ‘Catfished’ By Students In Van Buren County

A West Michigan teacher who sent naked photos to students is now cleared of any wrong doing. Investigators say the students pretended to be a 35-year-old woman on a dating app and sent the Gobles Schools teacher online photos of a random woman. The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office is now investigating this as potential blackmail. Detectives say they’re unsure if this case has risen to that level. “I would hate to be in these guys shoes, but I don’t think I’d put myself there either,” said Eric Philley, a Gobles Public Schools parent. In response to the unsolicited photos he received, investigators say the teacher sent his own lewd photos, not knowing his own students were on the receiving end. “It’s affecting this guy’s life in a big way,” said Philley. Eric Philley is a father of three Gobles School students, and he received a notification from the district, saying the staff member was placed on leave while the district and detectives continue to investigate. Now that the teacher’s been clear of criminal activity, the investigations continue into his students. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

School COVID outbreaks spike in Michigan as 229 test positive

Michigan health officials discovered a spike in COVID-19 outbreaks last week, with a large number of new clusters associated with K-12 schools. On Monday, May 2, the state announced 81 new COVID outbreaks, including 39 linked to long-term care facilities and 35 involving K-12 schools. That’s a 62% increase from 50 new outbreaks the week prior, of which 15 involved schools.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Oakland Press

Michigan seeing large increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations

Michigan has averaged 2,297 new confirmed COVID-19 cases per day over the past week, a 32% increase from 1,739 daily case average reported the previous 7 days. Michigan public health officials reported Wednesday 16,084 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 52 additional confirmed virus deaths over the past seven days. The...
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

Site of former Fannie May Candies in Portage to host new business

PORTAGE, MI — A new urgent care is in the process of being built at one of Portage’s busy intersections. A WellNow Urgent Care will soon stand at the southwest corner of West Milham and South Westnedge avenues in front of Kohl’s and ABC Warehouse. The clinic, anticipated to open this fall, will be the third of its kind in Portage, WellNow spokesperson Annie Keller confirmed with MLive/Kalamazoo Gazette on Wednesday.
PORTAGE, MI

