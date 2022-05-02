ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Rockies rout reds, sweep Cincinnati

 3 days ago
DENVER (AP) — Kyle Freeland tossed seven strong innings for his first win of the season, and the Colorado Rockies completed a series sweep of...

FOX Sports

Royals host the Cardinals on 4-game home skid

LINE: Cardinals -117, Royals -102; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals look to stop their four-game home slide with a win over the St. Louis Cardinals. Kansas City is 5-8 in home games and 7-14 overall. The Royals are 2-7 in games when they record at least eight hits.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Olivares leads Royals against the Cardinals after 4-hit game

LINE: Cardinals -141, Royals +121; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals play the St. Louis Cardinals after Edward Olivares had four hits against the Cardinals on Tuesday. Kansas City has a 6-8 record at home and an 8-14 record overall. Royals hitters have a collective...
KANSAS CITY, MO
numberfire.com

Marlins' Jon Berti sitting Monday versus Diamondbacks

The Miami Marlins did not include Jon Berti in their lineup for Monday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Berti will catch a breather Monday while Jazz Chisholm rejoins the starters at second base and bats leadoff against Diamondbacks righty Zac Gallen. The 32-year-old is off to a fantastic start this...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Tony Gonsolin pitching for Dodgers on Wednesday

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tony Gonsolin will start Wednesday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Gonsolin will be on the mound for Wednesday's clash with the Giants. In 17 innings pitched so far this season, Consolin has a 1.59 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 13 strikeouts, and 8 walks. Gonsolin's Wednesday projection...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Reds' Nick Senzel scratched on Wednesday, Alejo Lopez to start

Cincinnati Reds outfielder Nick Senzel has been scratched from Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Senzel has been scratched from Wednesday's lineup and will not be available to face Milwaukee. Alejo Lopez will start at second base and bat seventh versus right-hander Freddy Peralta and the Brewers. numberFire's models project...
CINCINNATI, OH
FOX Sports

Tellez sets Brewers record with 8 RBIs in 18-4 rout of Reds

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Rowdy Tellez homered twice and set a Milwaukee Brewers record with eight RBIs to extend his recent power surge in an 18-4 blowout of the reeling Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday night. Tellez broke a 2-all tie and put the Brewers ahead for good with a. Tellez...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX Sports

Marlins bring 4-game losing streak into matchup against the Padres

LINE: Padres -118, Marlins -101; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins, on a four-game losing streak, take on the San Diego Padres. San Diego has a 6-4 record at home and a 16-9 record overall. The Padres have the 10th-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .368.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Brendan Rodgers
Randal Grichuk
numberfire.com

Reds place Joey Votto on COVID-19 list Tuesday

The Cincinnati Reds placed first baseman Joey Votto on the COVID-19 injured list Tuesday. The Reds haven't indicated whether Votto tested positive himself, so it's unclear how much time he is expected to miss. Colin Moran is covering first base on Tuesday against right-hander Brandon Woodruff and the Milwaukee Brewers. Cincinnati recalled infielder Alejo Lopez from Triple-A Louisville in a corresponding roster move.
CINCINNATI, OH
ESPN

Cincinnati Reds scratch Tyler Naquin, Nick Senzel from lineup, put both on IL

MILWAUKEE -- The slumping Cincinnati Reds are piling up losses on and off the field. The Reds removed outfielders Tyler Naquin and Nick Senzel from the starting lineup ahead of Wednesday's 18-4 loss at Milwaukee and placed both on the injured list. They were added without injury designations, an indication that both are sidelined with COVID-19-related issues.
CINCINNATI, OH
