Rockies rout reds, sweep Cincinnati

MILWAUKEE -- The slumping Cincinnati Reds are piling up losses on and off the field. The Reds removed outfielders Tyler Naquin and Nick Senzel from the starting lineup ahead of Wednesday's 18-4 loss at Milwaukee and placed both on the injured list. They were added without injury designations, an indication that both are sidelined with COVID-19-related issues.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 14 HOURS AGO