Could Asthma Treatment Raise Your Odds for Obesity?

KULR8
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONDAY, May 2, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Adults who suffer from asthma often...

www.kulr8.com

MedicalXpress

Q&A: Living better with severe asthma and allergy

Anna Kovalszki, M.D., of the Division of Allergy and Immunology and Njira Lugogo, M.D., a pulmonologist and director of the asthma program at U-M Health answer common questions about allergies and asthma, including how to recognize symptoms, common therapies, and insights for patients with severe allergy and asthma on ways to improve their quality of life.
UPI News

Obesity in childhood could raise risk for Type 1 diabetes

Overweight kids don't have it easy, and a new study warns they may also be at increased risk for Type 1 diabetes later in life. "A critical window exists in childhood to mitigate the influence of adiposity [being severely overweight, or obese] on the escalating numbers of Type 1 diabetes diagnoses," said the study's lead author, Tom Richardson, a research fellow at the University of Bristol in England.
MedicalXpress

Breakthrough in treatment for Dupuytren's disease

Researchers at the Kennedy Institute, University of Oxford, led by Professor Jagdeep Nanchahal have demonstrated the efficacy of the anti-TNF drug adalimumab for patients with early stage Dupuytren's disease. Dupuytren's disease is a common condition of the hand that affects about 5% of the UK population and tends to run...
WebMD

Pfizer Recalls Another Blood Pressure Medication

The pharmaceutical company Pfizer has voluntary recalled a blood pressure medication for the second time in a month. Pfizer is recalling five lots of blood pressure medicine Accupril because of elevated levels of a nitrosamine, Nnitroso-quinapril, the company said in a news release posted Friday on the FDA website. Nitrosamines...
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
US News and World Report

Why Have Some People Never Gotten COVID-19?

It’s a story many have heard before. COVID-19 enters a household whether through a spouse, parent, sibling or caretaker – but despite extensive exposure, not everyone gets sick. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. And it could be a more common occurrence than some think. The...
UPI News

Epilepsy drug shows promise for treating sleep apnea

The most common treatments for sleep apnea are mechanical -- CPAP machines, mouthguards and the like. But researchers think they've found a drug that might ease sleep apnea in some. The drug sulthiame, normally used to treat epilepsy, appeared to reduce breathing pauses by more than 20 events an hour,...
verywellhealth.com

Chronic Kidney Disease Life Expectancy: Outlook and More

Chronic kidney disease (CKD) occurs when the kidneys become damaged and can no longer adequately filter blood. The kidneys are responsible for filtering extra water and waste out of the blood to produce urine. When the kidneys don’t function properly, waste can build up in the body, causing various symptoms and problems.
Medical News Today

What to know about thyroid disease and dry eyes

The thyroid is a small gland in the front of the neck that secretes hormones. Thyroid diseases cause the gland to produce too much or too little of these hormones. These diseases cause a range of symptoms, some of which affect the eyes. Doctors refer to this as “thyroid eye disease” (TED).
MedicineNet.com

What Is Fatty Liver Disease?

Fatty liver disease occurs when excess fat builds up in the liver. While having some stored fat in the liver is normal, it can cause health problems when the fat exceeds 5%-10% of the weight of the liver. Nearly 25%-30% of people in the United States are affected by fatty...
