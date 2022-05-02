ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UGA football DL Tymon Mitchell announces transfer destination

By James Morgan
 3 days ago
Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Tymon Mitchell announced he plans to transfer to the TCU Horned Frogs. Mitchell, a 6-foot-3, 300-pound rising redshirt junior, played in eight career games at Georgia and recorded 11 tackles.

The former three-star class of 2019 recruit was expected to have a slightly larger role for the Bulldogs in 2022, but he transferred following spring practice.

Mitchell will have three seasons of eligibility remaining at TCU. The Horned Frogs are getting a solid run defender.

Georgia defensive lineman Tymon Mitchell (91) takes down Charleston Southern wide receiver TJ Ruff (24) during the first half of a NCAA college football game between Charleston Southern and Georgia. Joshua Jones/Online Athens

Mitchell played high school football for Franklin Road Academy in Nashville, Tennessee. He has the talent to immediately start at TCU. Several of Georgia’s defensive transfers had quite an impact during the 2021 college football season, including Florida State edge rusher Jermaine Johnson.

Mitchell is Georgia’s only defensive lineman to transfer this offseason. The Bulldogs have had more than 10 players enter the portal after winning the national championship.

