Idaho State

Here’s the Cost of Idaho’s Unwanted Political Mailings

By Bill Colley
 2 days ago
I saw a post on social media over the weekend from a local politician. She explained statewide mass mailing for a campaign can cost as much as 70,000 dollars. While it may sound steep, I’m sure it’s costly. First, there’s the graphic design, the glossy paper, and the collection of addresses...

#Political Campaign
