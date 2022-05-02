ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Marcos, CA

Third times a charm for Vermeulen at Belgian Waffle Ride California

By Clara Beard
Cyclingnews
Cyclingnews
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Alexey Vermeulen (Jukebox-Enve) won the Belgian Waffle Ride California, part...

www.cyclingnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cyclingnews

Fizik Terra Argo X1 gravel saddle review

At the top of the Fizik Argo saddle range, this lightweight gravel-specific saddle is comfortably cushioned for longer rides on unpaved roads. Since the late nineties, Italian brand Fizik has specialised in perfecting the contact points for riders, from bar tape and footwear to a wide choice of saddle offerings. The Argo gravel saddle joins the mountain bike Aidon and Alpaca models, all sporting the Terra name. Fizik launched this Argo range of saddles a couple of years ago now, and the Argo was born from an evolution of the brand’s road racing Vento Argo saddle but with a mixed surface twist, aimed to sit squarely alongside the best gravel bike saddles on the market.
BICYCLES
Cyclingnews

Best bike storage ideas 2022 - How to safely store your prized possession

The best bike storage solutions cover all kinds of situations. One bike or multiple bikes, small living space or big, rented vs owned, indoors or out. Whatever your situation, the best bike storage will help you make the most of your available space, whilst protecting the bike being stored and keeping security in mind. Choose right and you'll not only get your bikes out of the way but you'll also keep them safe and, if you want, you'll have the option of displaying them in their best light. The bottom line is there are a lot of choices when it comes to finding the best way to store the best road bikes and the best gravel bikes.
BICYCLES
Cyclingnews

Stages Dash L200 GPS Bike Computer review

While the L50 never challenged the sales figures of Wahoo and Garmin, it had a niche for adventure cycling. The new L200 updates almost every aspect of the hardware and software and makes it better suited to racing instead of adventure cycling. A big aspect of modern cycling is the...
TECHNOLOGY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
San Marcos, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
City
San Marcos, CA
Cyclingnews

Best bike torque wrenches 2022 - Tighten your bolts to the perfect torque

The best bike torque wrench will ensure you've got your bike's bolts and parts tightened up to precisely the right torque value. That's important as parts on the best road bikes are generally made of carbon fibre or alloy. If a bolt is overtightened, it can easily strip the soft threads in an expensive component, or crack something, leaving you with a hefty bill for replacement. Even if it doesn't fail immediately, over-torquing can cause damage that eventually fails under stress, which means it'll likely happen while you're riding - a potential safety hazard.
BICYCLES
Cyclingnews

Wahoo RGT vs Zwift: Which platform is better?

We examine the in-game nuances between Wahoo RGT and Zwift to establish which indoor cycling application will best complement your riding style and workout preferences. Two years ago, no one could have predicted the meteoric rise of indoor cycling and eRacing as a whole. Zwift had been around for a number of years already but, in 2020, it reached new heights because of global lockdowns and thousands of race cancellations.
TECHNOLOGY
Cyclingnews

Cavendish fears Jakobsen fallout amid 'lazy' Tour rivalry stories

Mark Cavendish has expressed fears that his relationship with teammate Fabio Jakobsen might deteriorate as a result of the question marks surrounding selection for this year’s Tour de France. Cavendish, who won four stages at last year’s Tour de France to equal Eddy Merckx’s record of 34 stage wins,...
CYCLING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexey Vermeulen
Person
Alex Howes
Cyclingnews

'The first F1 bike' - RedBull and BMC join forces in World's Fastest Race Bike project

Four years ago, a collaboration was announced between Swiss bicycle manufacturer, BMC, and Red Bull Advanced Technologies, the high-performance engineering sister business of Formula One's Oracle Red Bull Racing. The project's aim was both simple and unfathomably complex at the same time, and most easily explained by the project's title: "World's Fastest Race Bike".
MOTORSPORTS
Cyclingnews

Hugh Carthy: Riding GC is stressful, boring, but special

Ask any Grand Tour contender about what the day-to-day of battling for a top position in Paris or Madrid or Milan feels like and they'll likely highlight the pressure and the tension, the teamwork and the training, the dreams of success and the frustrations of failure. But pointing out that...
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

Women's Milan-San Remo planned for 2023

Giro d'Italia organiser RCS Sport is busy in Budapest preparing for this year's Grande Partenza but is also working on the future of women's racing, with plans afoot to create their own women's Giro d'Italia and bring back a women's edition of Milan-San Remo. Milan-San Remo Donne would be held...
CYCLING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gravel#Belgian Waffle Ride#Jukebox Enve
Cyclingnews

Giro d'Italia 2022 - Comprehensive team-by-team guide

The 22 teams that will ride this year’s Giro d’italia will travel to Budapest on Tuesday for the Grande Partenza countdown to the start of this year’s race. A total of 176 riders from 22 different teams will take part in the 105th edition of the Giro d'Italia, targeting stage victories, overall success, the different classifications jerseys and moments of personal glory and career memories.
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

Colnago unveils new TT1 time trial bike ahead of Giro d'Italia

In the waning moments of the 2020 Tour de France, Tadej Pogačar of UAE Team Emirates used a Colnago K.One to snatch victory in dramatic fashion. Today Colnago introduces the successor to that bike. It comes with a new name, the TT1, and a host of other upgrades. Most notably is the continued shift of braking from rim to disc.
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

Itzulia Women 2022 route

After a failed launch of the first Itzulia Women's stage race in 2021, the new Women's WorldTour three-day race takes centre stage this year from May 13-15. A total of 22 teams, including 12 of the teams on the top tier, will line up for the Basque race. Thank you...
CYCLING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Cyclingnews

Philippa York analysis: Not much to separate Carapaz and Yates at Giro d'Italia

The Giro d’Italia, because it’s the first Grand Tour of the season, enjoys an almost romantic level of emotional capital. Everyone talks about the history, the passion, the scenery and the fans at the side of the road supporting their favoured rider. The tifosi naturally want an Italian winner if possible or a rider on an Italian team if there is nobody else.
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

Giro d'Italia favourite Carapaz aims for two Grand Tours in 2022

Three years ago, when Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) started on his road to an unexpected but fully deserved victory at the Giro d’Italia, at the press conference with his teammate and then Movistar star contender Mikel Landa, the Ecuadorian fielded a grand total of one question. Fast forward to...
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

How does the UCI WorldTour points system work?

Points earned in pro cycling races have never been more important for the top teams. In past years, points by country were used to create the little considered UCI rankings and to determine team size for World Championships and Olympic Games. They became a lot more valuable after the WorldTour reforms in 2018.
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

Cyclingnews

1K+
Followers
10K+
Post
129K+
Views
ABOUT

Cyclingnews is the passionate cycling fan's first port of call for news, race results, tech, live race coverage, race photography, interviews, features, diaries, video content, fitness and forums.

 https://www.cyclingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy