Did You Know About the $7 Movie Nights at Yakima Mercy Theaters?. My friend, Adrianne, was telling me the other day that she and some friends went to go see a movie at Yakima Mercy Theaters. She said, "Yes, girl, we got to take the whole crew and it was only $7 each!" I had to stop in my tracks because I was like, "Hold up, did you just say the movie was only $7? Because I know for a fact that the general admission price for an adult is about $14.50 and kids are $11.00!" Adrianne responded back, "You mean to tell me you didn't know about the $7 movie Nights every Tuesday?"

YAKIMA, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO