ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton County, OH

Allen, 38 Special, Night Ranger to headline Fulton County Fair

By Swanton Enterprise
swantonenterprise.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe headlining music acts have been announced for this year’s Fulton County Fair. The Sunday classic rock concert will feature 38 Special and Night Ranger. After more than four decades together, 38 Special continues to bring a signature blast of Southern Rock to over 100 cities a year....

www.swantonenterprise.com

Comments / 0

Related
10TV

LIST: Festivals, concerts and other events happening in central Ohio this summer

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Summer in central Ohio is typically accompanied by warm and sunny days filled with live music, good food and plenty of excuses to get outside. Even more events are expected to return this year compared to last in the wake of an ease on COVID-19 restrictions, and central Ohioans are looking ahead to a more "normal" summer season filled with eventful fun.
COLUMBUS, OH
Ultimate Classic Rock

Randy Rand, Autograph Founding Bassist, Dies

Randy Rand, founding bassist for the ‘80s hair metal group Autograph, has died. The rocker’s passing was confirmed in a post to Autograph’s social media pages. “It is with great sorrow and heavy hearts to announce the unexpected passing of our cherished friend and founding member of Autograph, Randy Rand,” the band’s message read. “Although beyond devastated, we find some comfort and solace knowing the last couple of years have been some of his happiest as an artist and as a performer. Randy was the consummate optimist and was so excited to see the new direction, creativity and renewed energy with the band. You could feel his excitement- as it was quite palpable with his playing abilities, performances and the way he interacted with his beloved fans.”
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Fulton County, OH
Local
Ohio Entertainment
City
Toledo, OH
The Monroe News

Red Wings' Darren McCarty at Monroe's Amaya's Mexican Grill

An upcoming comedy show featuring a former Detroit Red Wing and a local wrestling icon hopes to raise money for the Monroe County Opportunity Program. 'An Evening with Darren McCarty, with special guest Rhino' will take place May 25, from 6-8 p.m. at Amaya's Fresh Mexican Grill, 29 S. Monroe St. Tickets cost $50 each (gratuity not included), and includes dinner, a comedy show featuring McCarty and Rhino, a commemorative poster, and a meet and greet with the...
MONROE, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy