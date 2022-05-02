Tabor 100 Office Hours

Do you want to learn more about doing business with the City? Do you want to know about how the City of Seattle works with women- and minority-owned businesses and on social and labor equity? Do you want to share info about your business with City of Seattle staff?

The City of Seattle office at the Tabor 100 Hub is OPEN. Purchasing and Contracting staff from the City of Seattle’s Department of Finance and Administrative Services are available to talk to you. Just drop right in, no need to make an appointment!

7100 Fort Dent Way Suite 100, Tukwila, WA 98188

If you have a question or would like to talk to someone outside of these office hours, please email FAS_PC@seattle.gov.

May 2022

Tuesday, May 3 from 12-4pm – Staff from the Labor Equity team are at the office

Thursday, May 5 from 1-5pm – Staff from the WMBE/Contract Compliance team are at the office

Monday, May 16 from 9-1pm – Staff from the Purchasing team are at the office

Tuesday, May 17 from 12-4pm – Staff from the Labor Equity are at the office

Friday, May 20 from 9-12pm – Staff from the WMBE/Contract Compliance team are at the office