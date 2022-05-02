ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, WA

Body Found by Fishermen in Franklin County Reservoir Sunday Eve

By John McKay
 3 days ago
Not a ton of details released yet. The Scooteney Reservoir is a popular fishing area about 36 miles north of Pasco in Franklin County, not far from Connell and Othello. Sunday evening around 7 PM...

