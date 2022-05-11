Missing-Runaway 14-Year-Old Last Seen Sunday In Holiday, Found Safe

PASCO COUNTY, FL. – 14-year-old Julieonna Borghardt has been found safe, according to Pasco Sheriff’s Office.

Pasco Sheriff’s deputies were searching for Julieonna Borghardt, a missing/runaway 14-year-old.

Borghardt is 5’5”, approx. 130 lbs., with blond hair and blue eyes.

Borghardt was last seen around 9:50 a.m. on May 1 in the Elkhorn Blvd. area of Holiday. Borghardt was last seen wearing pajamas.

If you have any information on Borghardt’s whereabouts, please call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7. You can also report tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips .

