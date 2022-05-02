ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, AL

North Alabama man arrested following double homicide

By William Thornton
AL.com
 2 days ago
A Pisgah man is being held in the Jackson County Jail on murder charges following the deaths of two men Saturday. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies with Jackson County and...

