Gotsis will be entering his third season with Jacksonville in 2022, after being selected by the Denver Broncos in the second round of 2016 NFL Draft and spending the first four years of his career in the Mile High City. Gotsis finished third on the Jaguars in tackles for loss (career-high six) last year and was tied for third on the club in sacks with 3.0, which matched previous high mark from 2018.

DENVER, CO ・ 22 HOURS AGO