ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Democratic governor candidates participate in forum

By Joe Siess, The Bulletin
Forest Grove News Times
Forest Grove News Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fP1kT_0fQd62d500 Party activists gather at Sunriver with ballots in the mail ahead of the May 17 primary election.

The Democratic Party of Oregon hosted a live forum in Sunriver on Sunday, where three Democratic candidates running for governor answered a series of questions ranging from how each candidate would deal with homelessness, equity, education reform in the wake of COVID-19, campaign finance laws and bridging the divide between rural and urban Oregonians.

The forum came at the tail end of the Oregon Summit, an annual gathering of the Democratic Party of Oregon that started Friday.

Former House Speaker Tina Kotek, state Treasurer Tobias Read and gubernatorial candidate Patrick Starnes were present and answered questions before an audience at the forum held at Sunriver Resort. The forum, moderated by the chair of the Democratic Party of Oregon, Carla Hanson, leads up to the primary election on May 17 and is available to watch online.

There are 19 Republicans and 15 Democrats on the primary election ballot.

Tina Kotek

Kotek, who served as House speaker for nine years, said part of creating more jobs providing a living wage in Oregon is focusing on the clean energy sector, which also helps address climate change.

She touted investments in education through legislation such as the Student Success Act, which invested billions of dollars in education after the House passed it in 2019. Kotek said that coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is even more crucial to invest in students and make sure they have the social and emotional support they need to succeed.

"As governor and as the superintendent of public instruction, my job is to make sure that those dollars follow through with what was intended," Kotek said. "To make sure we have increases in graduation and make sure all students have what they need."

Kotek pledged to seek to make Oregon a state that is inclusive of all people, and as governor, she would work to root out systemic racism.

"As governor, it's about making sure all of our systems are taking a hard look at systemic racism," she said. "Our schools, our healthcare system, economic development, making sure we are moving forward as a state where everyone can be successful."

Kotek said she vows to solve the homelessness problem if elected governor, a problem she called "unacceptable."

"You can do certain things in the legislature, but until you are governor, to bring people together and solve this, we are not going to get ahead of this problem," she said. "It is absolutely critical this be the top priority for the next governor, and I'm the only one here that has the experience to do that work."

Tobias Read

For Read, growing Oregon's economy requires making the state attractive to businesses while at the same time preparing for a future with climate change.

When it comes to reforming the education system in the wake of COVID-19, Read, who has two children in the Beaverton School District, said learning from the pandemic and investing in education is crucial.

"I think we all have to learn the lessons from the pandemic and commit that closing schools is an absolute last resort," he said. "We know what happens when a school is closed, it is students that suffer, their learning, their mental health, families, economic circumstances."

Providing universal pre-K, increasing students' and educators' mental health capacity and ensuring there are qualified educators teaching children are all priorities for Read.

As governor, Read said he would work to create a team around him that is reflective of Oregon's diversity, in addition to working to close the wealth gap.

"We can't assume that people who are facing all ranges of challenges can navigate the bureaucracy and barriers we have, intentionally or unintentionally, put in front of them," he said.

With homelessness, getting faster at setting up transitional and emergency shelters that include wraparound services people need, such as mental health assistance and help with substance use disorders, is key, Read said. Building permanent housing is another way he said the next governor could address homelessness.

"I think we have to start by acknowledging what we are doing right now isn't working," Read said of the government's approach to homelessness in Oregon. "There is nothing compassionate about letting people continue to live in these unsafe and unhealthy conditions."

Patrick Starnes

Starnes, a cabinet maker and home restorer who grew up near Roseburg, said increasing Oregon's capacity to process its timber resources into finished wood products is a good way to start growing the economy. He also would hope, as governor, to follow California's example of shading irrigation canals with solar panels, something he said could also create well-paying green jobs.

On the question of education reform, Starnes touted his 10-year track record serving on school boards and said he believes school board experience should be required of all lawmakers in Salem.

"I feel that even pre-pandemic, we were having to transition in our education system," he said. "Online learning, competitive school districts taking each other's students. So, I'm excited about the future of learning."

Starnes, being what he referred to as a "rural Democrat", is well equipped to work side by side with Republicans, he said. Working with the other side, he said, is an important step not only in closing the rural and urban divide, but it also moves toward creating equity for Oregon's people of color.

"Sadly, number 45, who just was out of office, we will not say his name, has legalized bullying," Starnes said, referring to former President Donald Trump. "And he pretty much legalized racism again. And so we have to bring Oregonians back together to fight that."

He said bridging the gap between Democrats and Republicans is of increasing importance, and in the end, both sides of the political spectrum can get behind some of the same issues, such as mitigating the effects of ongoing drought and wildfires.

"It's crucial that we bring Oregonians back to one Oregon," he said. "Because we are all tired of the divisiveness."

The Bulletin is a news partner of the Pamplin Media Group.

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
Forest Grove News Times

Two GOP forums set for those seeking to be Oregon governor

Recent poll shows most Republicans have not yet selected candidates for the May primary. For Oregon Republicans still uncertain about who to back for governor — and that's most of them — Thursday, April 28, will offer a chance for some comparison shopping, with two key forums on tap. At 7 p.m. KOIN 6 News and its media partner Pamplin Media Group will co-host an evening debate featuring four leading GOP gubernatorial hopefuls: Christine Drazan, Bud Pierce, Stan Pulliam and Bob Tiernan. The candidates for the debate were selected based on criteria set forth by Nexstar Broadcasting Inc, KOIN 6's parent company, which included the results of a recent poll by Nelson Research showing two-thirds of Republicans are still undecided. That same day, over the lunch hour, PMG is hosting a one-hour livestream candidate forum featuring four other candidates, Bridget Barton, Jessica Gomez, Nick Hess, Kerry McQuisten and Marc Thielman. The livestream will be accessible from PortlandTribune.com and on YouTube. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Forest Grove News Times

2022 primary election one-month reality check

The 2022 campaigns are heating up with one month to go before the May 17 primary.The official May 17 primary day for Oregon is a month away. But with ballots appearing in mailboxes over the next two weeks, the timeline for campaigns to make their case is even shorter. "Primary month" Texas had its primary March 1. Oregon's is officially on May 17, tied for fifth earliest among the states. But Oregon's primary "election day" is more like a "primary month." The state's vote-by-mail system will start sending ballots to voters on April 28. Most will be returned well...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
Oregon Government
City
Roseburg, OR
State
Oregon State
Oregon State
Oregon Elections
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tina Kotek
Person
Tobias Read
Forest Grove News Times

Election heats up as ballots go out and ads go up

The state primary election will set up the races for the Nov. 8 general election.Many Oregonians will have a possible attention grabber in the mailbox within days: their ballot. Wednesday is when the first ballots will go in the mail for the May 17 primary election, a process that must be completed no later than May 3. Ballots cast could be coming back to county clerks as early as this weekend. "Things are heating up — it's exciting that after so many months, people will get to vote," said Jessica LaVigne, campaign manager for Tobias Read, the state treasurer running...
Forest Grove News Times

GOP wraps up conference, Democrats to meet

Major parties meet, hear debates and take straw polls ahead of the May 17 primary election.There's political movement in the mountains this week. Republicans are heading out from the shadow of Mount Hood, while Democrats make the trek east of the Cascades to Sunriver. As Republicans concluded the Dorchester Conference near Mt. Hood last weekend, Democrats are heading to their own conference, the Oregon Summit at the Sunriver Resort that starts Friday, April 29. GOP picks from full field of candidates Informal straw polls taken of GOP attendees at the Dorchester Conference showed they favor former Happy Valley Mayor Lori...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Economy#Campaign Finance#Legislature#Oregonians#House#Republicans#Inves
Forest Grove News Times

Our opinion: Alisa Pyszka for Metro president

The newcomer likely can't win outright in May but could force a runoff, giving both candidates time to improve. It is difficult to imagine a more disappointing race this year than that for Metro president. The two serious candidates — if magically blended — likely would make a good president. However, incumbent Lynn Peterson is coming off of a poor first term because of a lack of backbone and vision, and challenger Alisa Pyszka has the hunger and energy to do the job but zero experience pulling together the political partnerships to carry it off. ...
Forest Grove News Times

Is lying to voters free speech? Courts say yes

Following news of misattributed quotes in the Washington County Voters' Pamphlet, we dug into the history. Mistakes or outright lies in a candidate's Voters' Pamphlet statements are nothing new in Oregon. Past efforts to shore up misleading statements in the Oregon Voters' Pamphlet — mailed out to voters before ballots go out in every election — have failed, Pamplin Media Group's look at the history shows. Some argue that's a win for free speech. Others say is an ethical failure by the state. Washington County has seen its own issues with Voters' Pamphlet statements in this year's May...
Forest Grove News Times

LETTERS: Differing takes on Washington County DA race

The News-Times heard from readers about the upcoming May election for this week's mailbag.Editor's note: Have a letter to share? Email your thoughts to Editor-in-Chief Mark Miller at mmiller@pamplinmedia.com. Letters should be no more than 400 words. All submissions must include the name and hometown of the author. Commercial solicitations will not be accepted as letters to the editor. Submissions should not include profane or defamatory language. We may lightly edit submissions for style and clarity. A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below Don't put the fox in charge of the chicken...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Forest Grove News Times

WashCo Chair Harrington regrets appointing Sollman to SD 15

The comment came right after a Democratic Party meeting where Sollman pushed for lifting the party's endorsement. Just over three months after voting to appoint Janeen Sollman to the Oregon Senate, Washington County Chair Kathryn Harrington said Thursday, April 28, that she made the wrong choice. Speaking at a candidate forum hosted by the Westside Economic Alliance in Tigard on Thursday, Harrington said she regrets not naming education lobbyist Lamar Wise to the Senate District 15 seat instead. Sollman, then-state representative from House District 30, was the top choice of Democratic Party officials to finish the remainder of the...
Forest Grove News Times

ENDORSEMENT: González is best choice for Metro District 4

The first-term Metro councilor deserves four more years to work on projects like TV Highway and homeless services.Editor's note: Endorsements are made by the Editorial Board and reflect the opinion of Pamplin Media Group editors and publishers. Letters to the editor and other submitted opinion pieces will be considered for publication without regard to the official editorial stance or endorsements made by the Editorial Board. Voters in Metro District 4 — including Hillsboro, Forest Grove, Cornelius, parts of Beaverton and much of urban unincorporated Washington County — have an interesting choice on the May ballot. Four years ago, 25-year-old Juan...
Forest Grove News Times

ENDORSEMENT: Enhanced Sheriff's Patrol District levy should pass

Residents of urban unincorporated Washington County need access to the same level of policing as city residents.Editor's note: Endorsements are made by the Editorial Board and reflect the opinion of Pamplin Media Group editors and publishers. Letters to the editor and other submitted opinion pieces will be considered for publication without regard to the official editorial stance or endorsements made by the Editorial Board. In the late 1980s, voters in urban unincorporated areas of Washington County agreed: It's a fair trade to pay a little more in property taxes to receive a comparable level of service from law enforcement as...
Portland Tribune

ENDORSEMENT: It's time for a new Washington County auditor

John Hutzler has been under fire for bullying his staff and using false claims in the voters pamphlet. County auditor isn't the world's most exciting job. Although it's a countywide elected position, auditor is likely the least controversial, most overlooked position around. Auditors rarely face opposition when they run for re-election. The low-profile nature of the gig means that for the most part, an auditor operates in the background, leading a small team that churns out reports and confirms that county government is operating as it should.
Forest Grove News Times

Forest Grove News Times

Forest Grove, OR
79
Followers
1K+
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

The Forest Grove News-Times is the oldest newspaper in Washington County offers the most-read newspaper, website and social media following in the area.

 http://www.forestgrovenewstimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy