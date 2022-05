RIO GRANDE, Ohio — While delayed by two hours at the beginning due to rain, the University of Rio Grande’s final two home contests of the 2022 proved to be worth the wait. The RedStorm scored early and often in both ends of their Senior Day twin bill with Carlow University, posting a pair of mercy rule-shortened wins over the Celtics in River States Conference softball action, Saturday afternoon, at Rio Softball Park.

RIO GRANDE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO