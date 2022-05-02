ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Master Gardeners to discuss shade plants, perennials at Carver Branch Library May 26

lsuagcenter.com
 3 days ago

(05/02/22) BATON ROUGE, La. — The East Baton Rouge Master Gardener Association will present talks on shade plants and perennials on Thursday, May...

www.lsuagcenter.com

Comments / 0

Related
Family Handyman

9 Perennials You Should Divide in Spring

Want free perennials? Divide perennials in spring so you'll have more to transplant in your garden and share with family and friends. Springtime is prime time to divide perennials, especially those that bloom in summer and fall. Dividing in spring gives the young perennial divisions several weeks to establish before the weather heats up.
GARDENING
99.9 KTDY

Evil Looking Caterpillar Showing Up On Citrus Plants

A very evil looking caterpillar may be in your garden, but no worries, it's not dangerous. The LSU AgCenter shared a photo of this caterpillar, which will ultimately become the Giant Swallowtail butterfly, and it looks like it could do you harm. Surprisingly, this type of caterpillar is harmless and...
ANIMALS
natureworldnews.com

No Mow May: Gardeners Encouraged to Not Cut Lawns for Local Plants and Insects

According to a renowned nature organization, the number of individuals who do not mow their lawns is growing due to a successful campaign to preserve gardens naturally. Plantlife is urging gardeners to keep their lawnmowers in the shed during No Mow May this year to allow wild plants to grow and produce nectar for insects.
GARDENING
Domaine

These Products Are My Staples for Spring Gardening Season

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Our editors are all homebodies, that's for certain. As resident lovers of all things home and design, they have tried a lot of home products in their day—and they're letting you in on their favorites. As part of our series, Happy at Home, our editors take the stage to share some of their personal favorite products in their homes and accompanying stories they carry.
GARDENING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
Baton Rouge, LA
Lifestyle
State
Louisiana State
City
Baton Rouge, LA
Salon

Seeds vs. plants: A buying guide for vegetable gardeners

You can Grow Your Own Way. All spring and summer, we're playing in the vegetable garden; join us for step-by-step guides, highly recommended tools, backyard tours, juicy-ripe recipes, and then some. Let's get our hands dirty. Vibrant, marbled pineapple tomatoes; adorable Easter Egg radishes without a single crack, unblemished rainbow...
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Perennials#Plant#Gardeners#Ebrmg Wildapricot Org
marthastewart.com

Want to Camouflage an Outdated Fence? Plant These 6 Shrubs and Flowers Along Your Property Line

If you're looking to camouflage a chain link fence in your backyard or add a lovely backdrop to your garden, planting a combination of shrubs and flowers along your property line will do the trick—and will also provide food sources and a habitat for birds, bees, and butterflies. To help you cultivate this area of your yard, we tapped several landscape designers. Ahead, they share the flowers and shrubs that work best along fences, so you can plant your way to a better-looking partition.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Gardening
NBC4 Columbus

Hummus & Pita Co. opening May 7 in Hilliard

HILLIARD, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A New York-based Mediterranean brand is ready for its Central Ohio debut. Hummus & Pita Co. will open its first local restaurant at 1777 Hilliard Rome Road in Hilliard Saturday. The franchisees are Pranay Patel and Ashish Patel. They started in the restaurant business with their father and his […]
HILLIARD, OH
purewow.com

16 Full-Sun Shrubs That Will Thrive in Even the Brightest Parts of Your Lawn

PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. If you’re blessed with a bright, sunny yard, you’re in luck—many beautiful shrubs love full sun, which is considered 6...
GARDENING
MindBodyGreen

How To Care For Low-Maintenance Golden Pothos Houseplants

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Golden pothos (Epipremnum aureum) is an incredibly resilient and adaptable plant, making it a perfect choice for houseplant beginners—or anyone who wants a dramatic touch of green in their space. Here's what to know about this wonderful starter plant and how to care for it indoors.
GARDENING

Comments / 0

Community Policy