Master Gardeners to discuss shade plants, perennials at Carver Branch Library May 26

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Our editors are all homebodies, that's for certain. As resident lovers of all things home and design, they have tried a lot of home products in their day—and they're letting you in on their favorites. As part of our series, Happy at Home, our editors take the stage to share some of their personal favorite products in their homes and accompanying stories they carry.

GARDENING ・ 6 DAYS AGO