ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Former Chiefs S Tyrann Mathieu expected to sign with Saints

By Charles Goldman
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c22mV_0fQcqiOE00

Tyrann Mathieu is going home.

It didn’t take long after the Saints were reported to have resumed engaging him in contract discussions, but Mathieu is set to join the football franchise in his hometown of New Orleans, Louisiana.

According to a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Mathieu is expected to sign with the Saints, with a contract being finalized in the coming days. That last part is significant because if the deal is filed by 4:00 p.m. ET today, the Kansas City Chiefs could acquire a draft pick via the compensatory pick formula.

Mathieu, 30, finishes his run with the Chiefs having earned two All-Pro selections, two Pro Bowl selections, two AFC championship wins and a Super Bowl ring. He was twice selected as the Derrick Thomas MVP award winner by his coaches and peers. During his three seasons in Kansas City, he started 47 games, recording 213 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, four sacks, four fumble recoveries, 13 interceptions, 27 passes defended and two defensive touchdowns.

There’s little doubt that Mathieu will go down as one of the best free-agent signings in franchise history. It’ll be exceedingly hard to match the level of success and the off-field impact that Mathieu had in the community, but Justin Reid appears to be the man for the job.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Patriots Cut Running Back Following The NFL Draft

The New England Patriots are reportedly cutting ties with a running back following the conclusion of the 2022 NFL Draft. New England selected two running backs in the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas, Nevada – South Dakota State’s Pierre Strong in the fourth round and South Carolina’s Kevin Harris in the sixth round.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

Breaking: Chiefs, Texans Agree To Trade After NFL Draft

The Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs quietly agreed to a trade on Monday, two days after the conclusion of the NFL Draft. Houston has sent defensive back Lonnie Johnson Jr. to Kansas City. The Texans announced the trade with little fanfare on their team website this afternoon. According to...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

The Eagles were wise to pass on Tyrann Mathieu

Fresh off of what many consider to be one of the strongest draft classes in years, Howie Roseman and the Philadelphia Eagles were immediately linked to veteran Safety Tyrann Mathieu…again. The Honey Badger had been waiting patiently for a team to snap him up, and the Eagles seemed like a logical fit after refusing to draft a safety, but it was the Saints who ultimately paid up. Contrary to what you’ll see on Twitter, this isn’t a bad thing.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
City
Success, MO
Local
Missouri Football
Kansas City, MO
Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
City
Louisiana, MO
Local
Louisiana Football
New Orleans, LA
Football
State
Louisiana State
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Louisiana Sports
Kansas City, MO
Football
Yardbarker

Former Cowboys LB Arrested for Threatening to Kill Ex-Girlfriend

Carolina Panthers linebacker Damien Wilson, a former member of the Dallas Cowboys, was arrested last week in Frisco after allegedly threatening to kill his ex-girlfriend. Wilson’s ex-girlfriend, Ryan Sokolosky, has accused the 28-year-old Wilson of “damaging her patio, threatening to kill her with a tire iron, destroying her laptop, choking her friend and trying to run over her with his car as he drove off.”
DALLAS, TX
MLive

New details in death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Ohio State star Dwayne Haskins

The Florida Highway Patrol has released more information following the stunning death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida. The agency said that Haskins was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of I-595 in Broward County at 6:37 a.m. when he was struck by a dump truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to multiple reports.
PITTSBURGH, PA
fantasypros.com

Dwayne Haskins dies in South Florida car accident

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died this morning when he was hit by a car in South Florida. He would have turned 25 years old in May. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This tragic news is obviously bigger than football...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Rapoport
The Spun

Look: Racy Honeymoon Photos Shared By Patrick Mahomes’ Wife

Patrick Mahomes and his new bride, Brittany Mahomes, appeared to enjoy their honeymoon. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and his longtime partner, Brittany, were married during a ceremony in Hawaii. They enjoyed a tropical honeymoon, too. Brittany Mahomes shared some racy photos on social media of herself in a bathing...
KANSAS CITY, KS
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former Bears NFL player and beat reporter fired after he grabbed his colleague for a smart remark

Olin Kreutz has always been known as a straight-to-the-point person who cannot stand stupid remarks. Well the former Bears center, is in the news after being fired. According to the CHGO Sports Twitter account, former Bears center Olin Kreutz grabbed the neck of CHGO colleague Adam Hoge in response to a flippant remark Monday, according to sources, costing Kreutz his analyst job at the sports-media startup.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saints#Pro Bowl#American Football#Nfl Network#The Kansas City Chiefs#Afc
FanSided

KC Chiefs: Three moves to make following the 2022 NFL Draft

Brett Veach has earned himself a vacation. After months (years, really) of college player analysis and grades, from Power 5 programs to historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs), the Kansas City Chiefs general manager was able to clear the slate of those efforts and wipe the big board in the front office clean—at least for this offseason’s work—following the 2022 NFL Draft. It was a fine effort that’s earned very high grades and it should cement the future for the Chiefs at several positions.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lonnie Johnson discusses role with Chiefs, reunion with Justin Reid

The Kansas City Chiefs have a new cornerback on the roster after acquiring Lonnie Johnson Jr. in a trade from the Houston Texans. While speaking with Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson, Johnson revealed that he will play cornerback in Kansas City after three seasons of playing a hybrid role in Houston. The veteran is excited to have a single and secure role for a change.
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

DK Metcalf drops massive truth bomb on future with Seahawks

With Russell Wilson no longer with the Seattle Seahawks, there has been much speculation on what’s going to happen with wide receiver DK Metcalf. Stars at his position have been a hot commodity this offseason, with several asset-rich trades and high-value contract extensions being made left and right for elite pass-catchers. DK Metcalf, who just so happens to be one of them, is on the final year of his rookie deal after being drafted in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft.
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Texans Signed Veteran Quarterback On Wednesday

It didn't take long for Kevin Hogan to find a new home. The Houston Texans signed the 29-year-old quarterback, whom the Tennessee Titans cut on Saturday after drafting Malik Willis in the third round. Hogan took seven snaps for the Titans last year but has not attempted an NFL pass...
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

105K+
Followers
151K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy