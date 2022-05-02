ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Gabrielle Union Makes A Bunch Of Stylish Appearances In NYC Ahead Of The Met Gala

By Marsha Badger
RNB Cincy 100.3
RNB Cincy 100.3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kBDEJ_0fQciToX00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H8aoM_0fQciToX00

Source: THE HAPA BLONDE / Getty


The Wades are in New York City, which means they’re prepping for the upcoming Met Gala that will commence later today. As we know, a couple that slays together stays together, so I’m positive Gabrielle Union and her husband Dwyane Wade have plans to shut the carpet down.

Ahead of one of the biggest nights in fashion, the stylish couple was spotted in the streets of NYC with Union in a white Connor Ives dress. Wade wore a Missoni denim jacket with plaid panels on the shoulders. He completed the look with tan pants, a white shirt, and Louis Vuitton sneakers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KsMRN_0fQciToX00

Source: THE HAPA BLONDE / Getty


Union’s $495 A/W 2022 shirred t-shirt ankle-length dress features a zebra on the chest and a Budweiser logo by the hemline. She partnered the look with off-white pointed-toe knit boots.

Yesterday morning, the Flawless haircare entrepreneur was spied in high-waisted plaid pants, soft blue bralet, a brown leather trench coat, and tan-colored platform heels.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PtDHy_0fQciToX00

Source: Gotham / Getty


And in another street shot posted to Union’s Instagram page, the actress gave street style in a grey Loewe suit, with a bralet underneath. She completed the look with dark sunglasses and a mint green clutch.
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion)

The 49-year-old actress is serving looks on a piping hot platter, and we love to see it! With these looks under her belt, I’m excited to see what she brings to the Met Gala carpet. What do you think? Are you looking forward to seeing the Wades tonight? Be sure to check HelloBeautiful for up-to-date coverage of the Met Gala fashion!

DON’T MISS…

Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade Launch Skincare Line For Melanated Babies

Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade Share Gorgeous Family Easter Photos On Instagram

Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade’s Chemistry Is Undeniable In These Sexy Birthday Pics

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Alicia Keys Pays Homage to NYC in Ralph Lauren at the 2022 Met Gala

Click here to read the full article. Alicia Keys is a girl on fire walking the red carpet at the 2022 Met Gala. The award-winning singer and actress stunned in a glittering, silver strapless gown by Ralph Lauren with a black asymmetric cape with jeweled embroidery of New York City’s skyline encrusted on the dress. Her hair was styled in a high ponytail with accessories to match her dress.More from WWDRegina King's Most Fashionable Moments: PHOTOSRevisiting Past Met Galas From the Fairchild ArchivesPhotos of the Top Searched Met Gala Red Carpet Style Stars According to a statement by Ralph Lauren, Keys’ column...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Lala Anthony Does Burgundy All Over in Embellished Dress & Satin Pumps at Met Gala 2022

Click here to read the full article. Lala Anthony pulled out a show-stopping outfit for the 2022 Met Gala in New York tonight. The “Power” alum is hosting the 2022 Met Gala red carpet livestream alongside Vogue’s editor-at-large Hamish Bowles and Vanessa Hudgens. The evening event will stream across Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Vogue’s digital platform tonight at 6 p.m. ET. For fashion’s biggest night, Anthony wore a deep burgundy dress. The top portion of the silky gown came up around her neck to form a choker. The bottom portion was a wrap design, which included a risky thigh-high slit. The...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
POPSUGAR

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Reign Supreme at the Met Gala

The queen and king have entered the building. On May 2, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade made a stylish appearance at the 2022 Met Gala. Gracing the stairs of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Kaavia's parents posed for photos and looked fabulous for the "Gilded Glamour" event. Union wore a silver Atelier Versace dress that featured a plunging neckline; a long, white feathered train; and a red, embellished flower wrapped around her waist. Wade opted for a modern, regal look in a white Versace suit adorned with gold buttons and a large brooch. He commanded attention with his open blazer and shirtless look as he carried a black Versace walking stick and wore a Vacheron Constantin watch.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
OK! Magazine

Donald Trump Believes Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Headed For A Divorce: 'It'll End Bad'

Donald Trump didn't hold back when asked his opinions on the royal family during a sit down for Piers Morgan Uncensored. While chatting with the titular host for an interview that airs on Monday, April 25, the former president took aim at Meghan Markle, insisting he hasn't been "a fan" of hers "from the beginning" because of how she treats Prince Harry."Poor Harry is being led around by his nose," he told Piers Morgan. "And I think he’s an embarrassment." Trump also believes that the parents-of-two's dynamic will eventually lead to irreparable marital strife. "I want to know what’s going...
RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louis Vuitton
Person
Dwyane Wade
Person
Gabrielle Union
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb supports co-star Jenna Bush Hager as she steps away from Today

Hoda Kotb took to social media to show her support for her co-star and close friend Jenna Bush Hager as she embarked on a brand new adventure. The Today host shared a snapshot of her co-host's book tour schedule, which took her around the country to talk about her latest release with sister Barbara P. Bush.
CELEBRITIES
People

Every Look Sarah Jessica Parker Has Worn to the Met Gala

The star has said she's "a stickler for the theme," and proves it by hitting the Met Gala steps in unforgettable outfits, over-the-top headpieces and — always — plenty of homework put into the final ensemble: "I don't understand how everyone else didn't spend seven to 10 months working on it," she told Vogue. Look back at every outfit she has worn to the Costume Institute benefit gala.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Met Gala#Budweiser#Gotham Getty
OK! Magazine

Brothers At Odds: Prince William's Friends Claim He Believes Prince Harry 'Lost The Plot' After Bombshell Oprah Winfrey Interview

Prince William and Prince Harry's relationship has been strained ever since the bombshell Oprah Winfrey tell-all which was later followed by Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, abandoning their royal duties and moving to the United States. Now, royal author Robert Jobson is further opening up about what he's learned about The Duke Of Cambridge over the years. According to his sources, William is still very disappointed about the sit-down, and at one point, wasn't sure what the future would hold for their brotherly bond. "To say William felt deeply let down would be an understatement," a source claimed per...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Vogue Magazine

Kim Kardashian Opts for Cozy Glamour Post-Met Gala

Kim Kardashian had a momentous night at the Met Gala. The reality television star turned heads while wearing the gown Marilyn Monroe wore to sing “Happy Birthday” to president John F. Kennedy in 1962. It’s not a surprise that for the day after wearing such a piece–part of fashion history!—that Kardashian wanted to be swaddled in comfort. The morning after the celebration, Kardashian was spotted with her beau Pete Davidson leaving The Mark hotel in New York wearing a full Balenciaga look, which included a faux fur hooded coat from the pre-fall 2021 collection, black sweatpants, boots with a knife heel, and oversized sunglasses from haute couture 2021.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie announces exciting news following emotional message to the Queen

Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RNB Cincy 100.3

RNB Cincy 100.3

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

100.3 Cincy's R&B Station

 https://rnbcincy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy