Manheim, PA

Four Selected as 2022 NWCA Scholar All-Americans

goduke.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANHEIM, Pa. – Four Duke wrestlers have been tabbed to the National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA) Scholar All-America Team, as the organization recently announced. Redshirt senior brothers Josh Finesilver and Matt Finesilver, junior Jonah Niesenbaum and redshirt sophomore Patrick Rowland were four of 289 individuals...

goduke.com

explore venango

CU Wrestling: Golden Eagles Welcome Dakota Geer to the Coaching Staff

CLARION, Pa. – Clarion University head wrestling coach Keith Ferraro announced on Tuesday that Dakota Geer, a three-time All-American with ties to western Pennsylvania, will join the Golden Eagle program as a volunteer assistant coach. He recently finished his own collegiate wrestling career earlier this year, having spent the...
CLARION, PA
Centre Daily

Bald Eagle Area wrestler Noah Foltz makes college decision

Bald Eagle Area wrestler Noah Foltz took a different approach to his senior season when it came to deciding on his next steps after he graduates. Foltz said that he and his dad came up with a plan to visit some colleges before the wrestling season began this year. Then, once the season got underway it was all about staying focused on the mat.
EAGLE, PA
WSPA 7News

Furman Hall Of Famer Gordon passes

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Nield Gordon, who starred for Furman’s basketball program in the early 1950s and was a charter member of the university’s athletics hall of fame, passed away Monday evening.  He was 91 years old. Gordon, a Brunswick, Md., native who in 2002 had his Furman jersey (No. 27) retired, graduated from then Wingate […]
GREENVILLE, SC
Baltimore Times

Bowie State Crowned CIAA Northern Division Champions, Enters Tournament as No. 3 Seed

BOWIE, Md. – For the first time in five years, the Bowie State softball program has been crowned the 2022 Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) Northern Division Champions announced by the league office Monday afternoon. The Bulldogs will enter this year’s conference tournament as the No. 3 seed overall and will host No. 6 Elizabeth City State (10-6) in the opening round of the double-elimination tournament.
BOWIE, MD
Manheim, PA
Sports
City
Manheim, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

District college notebook: All booked up, Ryan misses Seton Hill playoff opener

Morgan Ryan hopes to help Seton Hill softball reach the finals of the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Tournament. Right after she is done with her own finals. Ryan, the Griffins’ standout grad student pitcher, did not join the team for the PSAC playoff opener Wednesday in Quakertown. She is expected to miss the team’s losers-bracket game Thursday as well as she takes her in-person final exams.
High Point Enterprise

PREP ROUNDUP: Oak Grove tops Ledford, reaches MPC baseball final

WALLBURG – Fourth-seeded Oak Grove defeated top-seeded Ledford 4-1 on Tuesday in the semifinals of the Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference baseball tournament at Ledford. Gage Doss had two hits and two RBIs to key the Grizzlies (10-8), who led 2-0 in the second and added single runs in the fifth and seventh. Ethan Yarborough added two hits, including a double and an RBI, while Brayden Bowman had a double and an RBI.
HIGH POINT, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

HIGHLIGHTS: Coastal Christian vs. Cape Fear Academy girl’s soccer

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) – Coastal Christian bested Cape Fear Academy in a rivalry soccer match Tuesday 5-0. The Centurions scored 1 in the first half, and Cape Fear almost scored on a ball that was juggled by the goalkeeper, but 4 more Coastal goals in the second half would blow the game open.
WILMINGTON, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rutgers women’s lacrosse moves up two spots in final regular season poll

Following a midweek win in the Big Ten, Rutgers women’s lacrosse moved up two spots in the final Inside Lacrosse rankings. Rutgers, who finished the regular season 14-3 (4-2 Big Ten) are currently no. 13 in the final rankings of the regular season. They moved up two spots from last week. The Scarlet Knights have now won four straight games including consecutive Big Ten wins to close out the season. A week ago, they beat Penn State 18-13 and then this past Thursday, Rutgers downed Ohio State 10-8 on the road. Rutgers is the third seed in the upcoming Big Ten Tournament, which they host this year. They will face No. 2 Northwestern on Friday night. In terms of their NCAA Tournament outlook, Rutgers is eighth nationally in RPI. RelatedRutgers coaching staff member is headed for Pittsburgh Steelers rookie minicamp tryout This season, Rutgers tied a program record for most wins. They are looking to build on a solid 2021 season and make a deeper push in the NCAA Tournament. In 2021, Rutgers finished 7-9 (5-7 Big Ten). They lost in the second round of the NCAA Tournament to Stony Brook.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
WFMJ.com

Three Pennsylvania basketball players earn All-State honors

Three Mercer County basketball players were named to the All-State Basketball teams. In Class 1A, Farrell's Lamont Samuels was a third-team pick. In Class 2A Kennedy Catholic's Elijah Harden was named to the first-team and Malik Lampkins-Rudolph was named to the second-team.
MERCER COUNTY, PA
Sports

