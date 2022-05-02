ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Republican governor candidate says Portland rally attacked

By Jim Redden
Sandy Post
Sandy Post
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yYXVQ_0fQcY5fe00 Sandy Mayor Stan Pulliam posts videos on his website showing a group in black throwing items at his supporters.

Sandy Mayor and Republican gubernatorial candidate Stan Pulliam has said he and his supporters were attacked by protesters during a campaign rally in downtown Portland on Saturday, April 30.

A pair of videos posted on Pulliam's campaign website appears to show a group in all black and waving black flags approaching his rally at Chapman Square. One video shows someone in the group appears to throw a smoke grenade at Pulliam and his supporters that emits purple smoke. Another video shows members of the group pounding on a campaign bus with people apparently inside it.

None of the videos show the beginning of the rally or what Pulliam or anyone else had been saying there. Pulliam is running from the far right and has been accused of anti-LGBTQ+ bias. He was one of four leading Republican candidates for Oregon governor who participated in a television debate hosted by KOIN 6 and the Pamplin Media Group, parent company of the Portland Tribune. At that forum, he claimed the 2020 presidential election was stolen, despite an unprecedented number of state and county recounts, and dismissed lawsuits, proving it wasn't.

Pulliam issued a statement Saturday that said he and his supporters had been attacked by "antifa," the term for self-declared, left-wing, anti-fascist activists who frequently attend protests dressed all in black and wearing masks. The statement said the group threw flash bangs, eggs, feces and paint at the rally.

"Portland doesn't belong to Antifa," Pulliam said in the statement. "We showed up today because we know Portlanders are tired of the mass homelessness and lawlessness on the streets. Today just proved how much we need someone in charge who will lockup Antifa for good."

In a second Saturday statement, Pulliam said, if elected governor, he will "end Antifa's control of Portland for good" by tripling the size of the Oregon State Police, deputizing a portion of them as U.S. marshals to charge antifa and other violent criminals with federal crime, defund antifa by stopping all state public and rental assistance to anyone convicted of rioting, and launching investigations into public servants who have been covering up for and ignoring the violence, including Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt.

Pulliam said his supporters — who were just outside the Justice Center where Central Precinct is housed — called 911 for help when the group approached them, but no officers showed up for 20 minutes. Even then, Pulliam said the police did not arrest anyone.

The Portland Police Bureau issued a press release apparently related to the incident on Saturday. It said that at 12:03 p.m. on Saturday, one group assaulted another group using fireworks in downtown Portland, causing injuries to two people, and arson investigators are asking for public assistance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DTu5n_0fQcY5fe00

The press release reads: "On Saturday, April 30, 2022 at 12:03 p.m., Central Precinct officers were notified of a group throwing items such (as) a smoke grenade at another group in the area of Southwest 3rd Avenue and Southwest Main Street. A sergeant began monitoring the situation and gathering information, although only a few officers available in the precinct. Updated information was that paint and larger fireworks were being thrown, and significant explosions were heard in the area."

According to the police, the sergeant requested the callers to drive away to meet officers at another location in an attempt to deescalate the situation and allow officers to investigate. The group was able to drive away and meet with officers nearby. They learned that two people had been hurt by mortars. One adult male had an injury to the hand, an adult female complained of hearing loss. The injured victims planned to seek medical care on their own and were not transported.

Once more officers were available, police set up a crime scene at the location of the incident. Police and Portland Fire & Rescue arson investigators responded to the scene. The suspects had left the scene, police said, and no immediate arrests were made. There was also evidence that balloons filled with paint and/or other substances were thrown at people and vehicles. The investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information about this incident, including any video and/or photographic evidence, and has not already spoken to police, is asked to e-mail crimetips@portlandoregon.gov, attention: Arson Unit, and reference case number 22-114219.

KOIN 6 News is a news partner of the Portland Tribune and contributed to this story.

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

Related
Sandy Post

Democratic governor candidates participate in forum

Party activists gather at Sunriver with ballots in the mail ahead of the May 17 primary election.The Democratic Party of Oregon hosted a live forum in Sunriver on Sunday, where three Democratic candidates running for governor answered a series of questions ranging from how each candidate would deal with homelessness, equity, education reform in the wake of COVID-19, campaign finance laws and bridging the divide between rural and urban Oregonians. The forum came at the tail end of the Oregon Summit, an annual gathering of the Democratic Party of Oregon that started Friday. Former House Speaker Tina Kotek, state Treasurer...
OREGON STATE
Sandy Post

Two GOP forums set for those seeking to be Oregon governor

Recent poll shows most Republicans have not yet selected candidates for the May primary. For Oregon Republicans still uncertain about who to back for governor — and that's most of them — Thursday, April 28, will offer a chance for some comparison shopping, with two key forums on tap. At 7 p.m. KOIN 6 News and its media partner Pamplin Media Group will co-host an evening debate featuring four leading GOP gubernatorial hopefuls: Christine Drazan, Bud Pierce, Stan Pulliam and Bob Tiernan. The candidates for the debate were selected based on criteria set forth by Nexstar Broadcasting Inc, KOIN 6's parent company, which included the results of a recent poll by Nelson Research showing two-thirds of Republicans are still undecided. That same day, over the lunch hour, PMG is hosting a one-hour livestream candidate forum featuring four other candidates, Bridget Barton, Jessica Gomez, Nick Hess, Kerry McQuisten and Marc Thielman. The livestream will be accessible from PortlandTribune.com and on YouTube. {loadposition sub-article-01}
OREGON STATE
Sandy Post

2022 primary election one-month reality check

The 2022 campaigns are heating up with one month to go before the May 17 primary.The official May 17 primary day for Oregon is a month away. But with ballots appearing in mailboxes over the next two weeks, the timeline for campaigns to make their case is even shorter. "Primary month" Texas had its primary March 1. Oregon's is officially on May 17, tied for fifth earliest among the states. But Oregon's primary "election day" is more like a "primary month." The state's vote-by-mail system will start sending ballots to voters on April 28. Most will be returned well...
OREGON STATE
Sandy Post

Oregon Republicans prepare for weekend party conference

Oregon Democrats will gather then gather from April 29 to May 1 for their annual summit.Oregon Republicans will gather in Clackamas County over the April 22-24 weekend for three days of debate and détente in preparation for the 2022 elections. The annual Dorchester Conference, held again this year at the Mt. Hood Oregon Resort in Welches, is the traditional gathering of loyal activists, party leaders and conservative national stars in politics and the media. Pushed to the margins of political power in Oregon in recent years, Republicans are hoping for a turnaround in 2022. No current or former governor is...
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sandy, OR
Sandy, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Elections
State
Oregon State
Sandy, OR
Elections
Local
Oregon Society
Sandy, OR
Society
Portland, OR
Society
Oregon State
Oregon Elections
Sandy Post

Endorsements: Kotek, Pierce are parties' best picks for governor

A moderate Republican and a practical Democrat are the right options when facing a three-way race in November.Experience matters. Sometimes for the good. Sometimes not. With that in mind, and in regard to the governor's race, the Pamplin Media Group recommends Democratic Party voters go with their most battle-tested candidate, former Speaker of the House Tina Kotek. On the Republican side, the negative experience of one candidate has us leaning toward oncologist Dr. Bud Pierce. But in both cases, it's a close call. The primaries are important for the two parties, but this year is an especially...
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown Portland#Portland Fire#Portland Police Bureau#Lawsuits#Police Precinct#Republican#Anti Lgbtq#The Pamplin Media Group#The Portland Tribune
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Sandy Post

Timber baron contributes against Oregon Democrats

Archie Aldis 'Red' Emmerson is the largest landowner in the county and supports non-affiliated Betsy Johnson for governor.A California timber baron who is the nation's largest landowner has jumped into Oregon politics with big contributions to campaigns seeking to wrest control of state government from Democrats. Sierra Pacific Industries contributed $200,000 on April 4 to Betsy Johnson, the former Democratic state senator from Scappoose, who is running as an unaffiliated candidate for governor. It's the third largest single contribution that makes up the more than $6.2 million Johnson has raised since the beginning of January 2021. The company also gave...
OREGON STATE
Sandy Post

GOP wraps up conference, Democrats to meet

Major parties meet, hear debates and take straw polls ahead of the May 17 primary election.There's political movement in the mountains this week. Republicans are heading out from the shadow of Mount Hood, while Democrats make the trek east of the Cascades to Sunriver. As Republicans concluded the Dorchester Conference near Mt. Hood last weekend, Democrats are heading to their own conference, the Oregon Summit at the Sunriver Resort that starts Friday, April 29. GOP picks from full field of candidates Informal straw polls taken of GOP attendees at the Dorchester Conference showed they favor former Happy Valley Mayor Lori...
OREGON STATE
Sandy Post

Oregon reps launch PAC to support working women aiming to serve

Anna Williams, Rachel Prusak form '9to5' committee to reform, modernize Legislature State Reps. Anna Williams (D-Hood River) and Rachel Prusak (D-West Linn), who recently announced their resignations from the Oregon House because of the low pay and high demands of serving in the Legislature, intend to launch a new political action committee: the '9to5' PAC. The committee aims to support women in their efforts to run for office and work to reform and modernize the Legislature. Following the conclusion of the 2022 legislative session, Prusak, Williams and Rep. Karin Power (D-Milwaukie), announced they wouldn't run for reelection, saying...
OREGON STATE
Sandy Post

Oregonians help OBRC raise $125,000 for Mercy Corps' Ukraine effort

Over the course of three weeks 1.2 million bottles, cans were donated through BottleDrop programIn an effort to help the local charity Mercy Corps' provide relief to people in Ukraine, the Oregon Beverage Recycling Cooperative has been collecting donations of OR 10-cent bottles and cans and matching the value. After three weeks, the cooperative has raised more than $125,508, with $75,508 coming from Oregonians' donations. The Oregon Beverage Recycling Cooperative, which operates the BottleDrop network, accumulated donations through its Emergency Fund to support humanitarian relief services being provided to Ukrainians through the Portland-based nonprofit, Mercy Corps, from March...
OREGON STATE
Sandy Post

Decision 2022: Housing stability, voting access are connected

Catherine McMullen: Eviction crisis in Oregon is amplifying obstacles to votingOregon is touted as the easiest place in America to vote. When asked, "What would a system that wanted people to vote look like?" Stacey Abrams replied, "Oregon." Voting in Oregon is easy, transparent and even safe during a pandemic. Right? Oregon residents who are U.S. citizens can register to vote at age 16 to get their first ballot at age 18; can get registered through an automatic process after a visit to the DMV; and then for every election are mailed a ballot to their home. But what if...
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

Washington County deputies face misdemeanors from off-duty incidents

With some charges taking place in Clackamas County, three face indictments in court and disciplinary review by the state. Washington County has fired two already. One current and two former deputies with the Washington County Sheriff's Office are facing state disciplinary proceedings, following legal complaints recently filed against them in court for alleged off-duty incidents.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Sandy Post

Clackamas County mulls ban on fireworks, plans to decide by May

Commissioners, fire chiefs discuss alerting residents of potential regulations well in advance of July 4Clackamas County commissioners this week discussed the potential for a temporary firework ban during high-heat periods in unincorporated zones. County officials will monitor Oregon Department of Forestry data through April and reconvene with Clackamas Fire authorities before May 1 to determine an official plan and outreach strategy. To avoid repeating last year's short notice and rushed decision, commissioners hope to alert residents of the firework ban earlier ahead of July 4. County board members on April 5 discussed the plan for potential regulations with Clackamas Fire...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Sandy Post

Sandy Post

Sandy, OR
39
Followers
869
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

The Sandy Post is a weekly subscriber-based newspaper publishing on Wednesdays. Our local coverage focuses on news content from East Clackamas County such as Sandy, Welches, Boring and the mountain communities. ​

 http://www.sandypost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy