Pulsara Introduces Powerful Incident Management Functionality for Triage and Patient Tracking
Custom patient IDs and wristband scanning will enable seamless response across organizations during stress events. BOZEMAN, Mont., April 27, 2022 — Pulsara, the leading mobile telehealth, communication, and logistics platform that unites healthcare teams and technologies across organizations during dynamic events, announced today that they are releasing new functionality for mass...www.firefighternation.com
Comments / 0