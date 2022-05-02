ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

One of the last two Tuskegee Airman living in San Antonio has died

KIII TV3
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN ANTONIO — San Antonio and the military community are trying to navigate a loss. One of the last Tuskegee Airmen in the area has passed away. Senior Master Sergeant James Bynum was one of the last two original Tuskegee Airmen living in San Antonio, according to the president of the...

www.kiiitv.com

Comments / 3

Mike Duffy
2d ago

Again tell the whole story. How many crashes in training really happened! His service is appreciated, but stop glamorizing and over stating the facts please?

Reply
2
